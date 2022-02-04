Denil Maldonado returns from the United States and talks about whether he will play in Motagua or Talleres de Argentina

2022-02-03

Hit by the defeat and the bad moment that Honduran soccer is experiencing at the international level, the soccer players who reside in the capital arrived this Thursday after the bitter experience in the United States where they were frozen in Minnesota and lost 3-0. The youngest are the ones who have given the face of this bad moment and one of them has been the center back Denil Maldonado who had the opportunity to participate in the three games that were held in the last week. Maldonado, who will be the leader of the rear for the new process, assures that these experiences leave scars and hope to learn from them to lift this ship as soon as possible. “It is difficult to draw conclusions, but we must see the good, productive things and learn from the bad, this is how it is, we must continue fighting, fighting in this tie because it leaves a nice lesson for one”, he begins by saying in statements to TEN.

“They are scars that remain, one knows what has happened, they are experiences that few players can say they live and this is about overcoming it, raising your head,” said the defender. “The mentality is to have the faith that we are going to get ahead, today the results are not happening, but in the long run the story will be more beautiful,” he said in reference to the Bicolor. YOUR IMMEDIATE FUTURE After this experience, Maldonado 23 years old, has not yet defined where he will play in this first half of 2022 since Motagua has reached an agreement with the Club Talleres de Córdoba in Argentina for the loan. ”I am going to sit down with my agent, see how things are. There is something concrete, but some things come up that I have to talk about with the representative and with the clubs, today about the possibilities of staying in Motagua or Talleres are at 50 and 50, I still don’t have it clear”.