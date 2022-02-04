Descemer Bueno underwent surgery in Hialeah

Through his social networks, the Cuban singer Descemer Bueno reported that he underwent surgery at a Hialeah hospital, without detailing the cause.

However, in the text he thanked the gastroenterology staff, so it can be presumed that the operation had to do with that specialty.

“I want to thank the group of doctors and nurses at Hialeah Hospital for the excellent treatment they offer their patients, I was admitted yesterday and thank God everything is fine, I especially thank my head doctor Rafael Abreu and the surgery team and Gastroenterologists of this Hospital”, he wrote next to some photographs in the hospital.

“Thank you for existing, to all those who are already in their 50s, my advice is not to leave it for tomorrow, because fear hides when you look closely,” he concluded.

Despite his recent operation, the artist has been rehearsing for the intimate concert he has planned for this Sunday, February 6, at Neme Gastro Bar.

In the videos of the rehearsal published through their networks and through Instagram stories, the artist can be seen in good physical condition and very smiling.

In another post, he also noted that he had finished the rehearsal and that he was very excited about the upcoming presentation.

“Arriving home after today’s rehearsal and wishing prosperity to all Cubans. As our great Fulgencio Batista said Salud, Salud, Salud”, wrote the singer.

The messages of his followers wishing him a speedy recovery did not wait: “I wish you a speedy recovery and many blessings my brother”, “may God be with you and take care of you, I wish you a speedy recovery”, “master that you recover soon, I wish you lots of health and blessings”.