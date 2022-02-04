Diego Verdaguer: who are the singer’s daughters and heirs | Amanda Michael | celebrity | FAME

What happened to Diego Verdaguer? The singer Mexican nationalized Argentine died at 70 after testing positive for COVID-19 in December. The musician was one of the great figures in the industry, so his departure has been lamented by thousands of followers and colleagues through social networks. From the news of the celebrity event, several questions have arisen about the figure, such as the identity of his daughters.

The artistmarried to amanda michael, was born on April 26, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Because of his talent, at the age of 14 he was invited by the duet”reindeer and rhino“ to record six songs for CBS.

In this way, his career began at an early age. At the age of 17, she had already recorded her first single “far from love”. Her voice caught the attention of festivals and television channels.

In his path, Verdaguer sold more than 20 million records in Latin America. They gave him 20 gold records for it. In addition, he was nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards on three occasions. His music left several classics that are still sung like “I will be back”.

Diego Verdaguer posing in a promotional photograph. (Photo: Diego Verdaguer / Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE DAUGHTERS AND HEIRS OF DIEGO VERDAGUER?

Maria Gimena Bocadoro

Diego Verdaguer’s first daughter was María Gimena, who was born in 1971. She dedicated herself to painting and interior design, keeping a low profile and away from the spotlight as the daughter of the famous singer.

What he does use are his social networks to share moments of his personal and professional life. Her daughter Malena Bocadoro, however, has followed in her grandfather’s footsteps with a career as a singer. Her music is available on various platforms such as Spotify.

Ana Victoria Bocadoro

Ana Victoria’s second daughter was born in Los Angeles, United States, in 1983. She did have a career in music, which began at the age of 13 with the support of her relatives.

In addition to being a composer, she has worked as a businesswoman and producer. She has released 4 albums and has a son named Lucca, who was born in November 2021.

amanda michael

Although she is not his daughter, amanda michael is his wife and one of the singer’s heiresses Verdaguer. The couple married in 1975. Amanda Miguel is also an Argentine singer and songwriter, with more than 36 years of artistic career and 12 studio albums. She has received gold and platinum records.

Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel in a promotional photo for their social networks. (Photo: Diego Verdaguer/Instagram)

HOW DID AMANDA MIGUEL SAY GOODBYE TO HER HUSBAND DIEGO VERDAGUER?

On the other hand, through a statement published on her official Twitter account, the singer amanda michael had heartfelt words for the departure of her husband, Diego Verdaguer.

“With absolute sadness, we regret to inform all his public and friends that our dear Fiedo left his beautiful body today, to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life. The whole family is immersed in this pain, so we appreciate his understanding in these difficult times.”, he pointed out on behalf of the Verdaguer Miguel family.

This message was also shared by his daughter Anna Victoria through his social network Instagram. The publication is accompanied by several messages from his fans who regret this fact.