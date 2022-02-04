Digital currencies, the bet of central banks

Concerned that the growing popularity of Bitcoin, billed as “digital gold,” and cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum could weaken control over money, policymakers from Beijing to Washington are exploring the launch of digital currencies—known as cryptocurrencies. CBDC for its acronym in English- from their central banks.

In fact, they have already been preparing for a few years to issue their own digital currencies, in an attempt to face a cryptoactive such as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, especially now when physical money is practically in a critical phase.

Consumers are leaving physical currencies behind in favor of electronic payments and the use of credit and debit cards from their mobiles. So the central banks, faced with this reality, do not want to allow Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to continue to strengthen as a payment mechanism.

Therefore, they want to respond with their CBDCs that, unlike cryptocurrencies that are generally managed by private actors, these would be equivalent to cash and issued and backed by central banks.

In May of last year the Bank of Spain, in its Financial Stability Reviewassured that “a wholesale central bank digital currency integrated into a Distributed Ledger network could result in greater efficiency, transparency and traceability in multi-currency operations.”

Even the United States Federal Reserve (FED), chaired by Jerome Powell, and the European Central Bank, headed by Christine Lagarde, have shown their support for digital currencies, but as “a complement and not a substitute.”

But beyond this “clarification”, the ECB announced that it is working on a project for the creation of the Digital Euro, which could be ready in less than five years. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has launched a technology laboratory (FED Technology Lab) and an initiative of the Boston FED with MIT to analyze the role of CBDCs.

Other central bankers have stressed that their digital tokens are a form of “trusted” money, backed by the full credit of the sovereign issuer. In this regard, the Greek economist and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, a great defender of CBDCs, has pointed out and thus reviews The Spanish, that: “A distributed ledger architecture will be immune to hacking attempts or physical damage. And, since the amount of money will be set by the central bank, there will be no need for mining processes like those of Bitcoin (…). In addition, with this modality, everyone will know how much money is in the system (so that the central bank will not be able to covertly inflate the economy) and anonymity will be maintained.

In fact, in September of last year a group of central banks developed a manual for potential operations in digital currency, with the purpose of achieving a balance in the face of the avalanche of the cryptocurrency market.

All seven of the major central banks – including the US, UK and the ECB in the euro zone, though not China’s issuer – said retail use of CBDCs should protect state and private entities and prevent that the existing payment systems are out of control, according to the Reuters agency.

According to a report by Bloomberg Economics, there are 46 countries studying the possibility of developing their own digital currencies. The People’s Bank of China is the most advanced among the major economies working with CBDC and is planning a pilot launch of digital yuan for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Cyber ​​Yuang, which was issued in April 2021, is still in a testing and development phase and only circulates in closed environments: it is not part of China’s sovereign coin issuance system.

However, there is already a nation that has its instrument. This is the Bahamas, which issued Sand Dollar in October 2020 and made it available to the more than 300,000 residents of the archipelago.

For its part, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank issued DCash, the first currency based on blockchain technology introduced by a monetary authority in the world. In addition, it uses the same system for transactions made with Bitcoin.

Regarding this project, the issuing entity has said that it intends to put this currency into circulation in other islands of the region such as Anguilla, Dominica, Montserrat and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by 2025, the year in which a 50% reduction in the physical money that circulates between the island economies of its jurisdiction.

Similarly, the Swedish Central Bank said it is working on a pilot project for the creation of the E-krona digital currency, but does not expect to finish the studies until 2026.

Now, whether CBDCs will actually replace the use of cash and “dethrone” Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies remains to be seen. In general, these are projects that will not materialize in the short term.

In order for digital currencies to be considered as financial products by central banks, they must comply with a series of guidelines and one of the main ones is that the exchange conversion value must be the same between physical and digital money, this with the intention of avoiding volatility, which worries them so much about cryptocurrencies.

