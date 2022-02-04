Does El Salvador have a chance of going to the World Cup?

This Wednesday the first FIFA window of the year was concluded, and the penultimate of the CONCACAF Octagonwhich grants three and a half places for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After the defeat of the selection of The Savior against their similar team from Canada by 0-2, the team led by Hugo Pérez has a complicated outlook to aspire to the playoff position.

Mathematically, the Blue is not eliminated from the octagonal, but must win the remaining three games (Jamaica away, Costa Rica at home and Mexico away), plus Costa Rica and Panama must lose all their games.

Honduras and Jamaica, on the other hand, are already eliminated, so winning all of their respective matches will not be enough to achieve a miracle.

We are nearing the end of the Qualifiers but there is still a lot to play for �� #CWCQ

–

We are almost at the #CWCQ finish line but there is still plenty of action to be had �� pic.twitter.com/vGqzbIhQHc — Concacaf (@Concacaf)

February 3, 2022





In the case of Costa Rica and Panama, the fight for fourth place is highly disputed. Costa Rica has 16 points, only one below Panama. The caleros depend on themselves and a setback could complicate their aspirations to play the playoffs.

The Panamanians are separated by four points from Mexico and the United States, who add 21 points and are close to securing a ticket to Qatar 2022.

Meanwhile Canada, leader of the octagonal, already assured to play the playoff; that is, if the Reds lose in the remaining three games, they will not be out of the World Cup. So far, the maple leaf team remains undefeated in the World Cup qualifiers, so its return to a World Cup event after 36 years could take place in March.