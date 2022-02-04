Dominican Republic to the final of the Caribbean Series

Isaac Rodríguez hit a double opening the ninth and prevented Tyler Alexander from throwing a perfect game, but not the Gigantes del Cibao from beating the Charros de Jalisco 2-1 and getting the ticket to play the Caribbean Series final tonight against the Caymans of Barranquilla.

The veteran American left-hander did not walk and struck out five.

“My children are Dominican, my wife too, and I am happy to represent that part of my life,” Natacha Peña told reporter after the game.

He was relieved by Juan Minaya, who gave up a single from pinch-hitter Víctor Mendoza, but was able to save the game.

The only no-hitter in the history of the Caribbean classic occurred in its first stage in 1952 and was the work of Thomas Fine, from the Claveles Rojos del Habana team against Cervecería Caracas, from Venezuela in Panama.

The Giants finished the regular phase of the series with a record of 5-1, leaders. They were escorted by the Caymans (4-2).

Henry Urrutia hit two doubles and a single in four at-bats. Sierra was 2-3 with two RBIs and Canó also had two hits in three chances.

Rodríguez, who reinforced the Giants this year, and Mendoza gave the only two hits by no-man’s land given by the eliminated Mexican team, which leaves with a record of three wins and the same number of setbacks.