Dora Téllez: former Ortega ally and key figure of Sandinismo in Nicaragua found guilty of conspiracy

4 February 2022, 02:21 GMT

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dora Téllez has been in prison since June of last year.

The former Sandinista guerrilla Dora María Téllez was found guilty of the crime of conspiracy to undermine the national integrity of Nicaragua.

This was dictated this Thursday after an express process by the judge of the 4th Criminal Trial District, Ángel Fernández González.

At the same time, Judge Nadia Camila Tardencilla Rodríguez found student leader Lesther Alemán guilty of the same crime, and the Prosecutor’s Office also requested the maximum sentence.

The Prosecutor asks between 15 and 20 years in prison for each and disqualification from holding public office.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lesther Alemán, 24, confronted President Daniel Ortega on a television program.

The trials against Téllez and Alemán began this Thursday under a heavy police presence and they were held behind closed doors in El Chipote, a prison located in the Directorate of Judicial Assistance of the National Police.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), which denounced that place as a supposed “torture center” of the Nicaraguan Police, indicated: “We are informed that the El Chipote police complex is full of riot police, the format of repression persists, solitary confinement defense attorneys and at the close of this report it is known that two relatives [de cada preso] They were taken in a minibus to the hearings”.

The Cenidh described as “judicial farce” and “new torture sessions” the series of trials being carried out against Nicaraguan opponents, of whom three others were also found guilty of the crime of conspiracy.

Ortega’s former ally

Téllez is a historic Sandinista combatant and former comrade-in-arms of President Daniel Ortega, who led the former Sandinista Renovation Movement (MRS), a split from the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), now called the Nicaraguan Democratic Union (Unamos).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Dora María Téllez was Minister of Health in the first Sandinista government.

The 66-year-old former guerrilla, who is in prison since June 13 from 2021, participated on August 22, 1978 in the Sandinista commando that took the National Palace by storm and took hostages the legislators related to then President Anastasio Somoza Debayle, overthrown on June 19, 1979.

She was Minister of Health during the first Sandinista government (1979-1990) and distanced herself from the FSLN in 1995 when a group of dissidents, including the writer and former Vice President Sergio Ramírez Mercado, currently in exile and retired from politics, founded the MRS .

young opponent

For his part, Alemán is an opposition student leader who rebuked Ortega during the start of a failed national dialogue almost four years ago.

The 24-year-old Alemán became known for confronting President Ortega in a live televised broadcast, asking him to surrender in the framework of anti-government demonstrations that were neutralized by the government.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Daniel Ortega was re-elected on November 8.

the other sentences

Previously, the Nicaraguan justice system convicted activists Yader Parajón and Yaser Mahumar Vado, and opposition leader Ana Margarita Vigil, for the crime of conspiring to undermine national integrity, and they are awaiting sentencing.

According to the Public Ministry, which said that the trials would be oral and public, the opponents are tried “for having violated the Political Constitution, the Law for the Defense of the People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace, the Law of sovereign security and the Penal Code of Nicaragua”.

Among the defendants are the seven opposition leaders who announced their intentions to run for the Presidency in the elections last November in which Ortega was re-elected for his fifth five-year term, fourth consecutive and second with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president