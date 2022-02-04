Dora Téllez: former Ortega ally and key figure of Sandinismo in Nicaragua found guilty of conspiracy

Dora Téllez has been in prison since June of last year.

The former Sandinista guerrilla Dora María Téllez was found guilty of the crime of conspiracy to undermine the national integrity of Nicaragua.

This was dictated this Thursday after an express process by the judge of the 4th Criminal Trial District, Ángel Fernández González.

At the same time, Judge Nadia Camila Tardencilla Rodríguez found student leader Lesther Alemán guilty of the same crime, and the Prosecutor’s Office also requested the maximum sentence.

The Prosecutor asks between 15 and 20 years in prison for each and disqualification from holding public office.

