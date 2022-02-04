Eduin Caz: How much did the musician earn with Grupo Fuerza, before creating Grupo Firme?

Before being the world phenomenon of the moment, Firm Group he had to “break stone”, work hard and win the affection of the public with his style, perseverance and warmth.

Eduin Caz He has repeatedly made it known that they were not always or enjoyed the privileges they have, to become the highest-grossing artists in the world, an appointment they were given in 2021, there is a great story behind it.

It all started when Eduin Caz Y Joaquin Ruiz they entered Hidden Forcethe first group in which they showed their talent together with other young people, sang some covers of important and famous norteño songs.

After being recognized in Tijuana and its surroundings changed its name to Force Groupwith that name he had a lot of work, they were going to play at private events for more than 12 hours, according to what he recently told Eduin Caz on a podcast that he was invited to where the interviewer was Caesar Nery, one of his teachers college.

According to the famous, with Force Group It was one of the stages in which it seemed that his path in music was beginning to bear fruit, because although he was still in the college he already scheduled several events in which he earned to contribute to his house, pay for his studies, and invest in more equipment and music videos.

How much did Eduin earn with Grupo Fuerza?

The singer confessed that during those years he earned around 70 thousand pesos a week “I told my colleagues trust me, I am not going to steal any pesos from them, there will be a box here, we earned 7 thousand pesos, and the next day, because each day it varied, when I put everything together, they were 60, 65, 70there were six of us and it was divided”, he described.

Now Eduin Caz and all members of Firm Group they enjoy excellent earnings, according to publications of 2021 the interpreters of “El amor no fue pa’mi”, the artists charge 2.5 million pesos per event.

