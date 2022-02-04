El Pibe Valderrama attacks James Rodríguez and Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian National Team

The former soccer player of the Colombian National Team, Carlos Valderrama, was tough with James Rodríguez and Reinaldo Rueda for the present of the Colombian National Team

February 03, 2022 07:15 a.m.

The Colombian National Team has been going through very difficult times in the Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After two consecutive defeats against Peru and Argentina, the team was left with very few chances of qualifying.

For this reason, the criticism against them did not take long to appear, and although they still have possibilities, many have already said goodbye to the next World Cup.

One of the reflections that was not long in coming was that of Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, who spoke about the defeat against Argentina in his program ‘El resume del Pibe’ on YouTube.

There he was harsh with coach Reinaldo Rueda and with some players, such as James Rodríguez, for his position in front of the fans.

“The problem is not the National Team’s home, the problem is not the field, the problem is not the weather, the problem is not that people fill the stadium, because here at the National Team’s home it looks full, beautiful, yellow, like the flag. So it’s not your fault. You have to recognize when you play badly, don’t blame the public that goes to the stadium, or to the field. Always excuses, you don’t have to complain and less so in football, you have to play,” he began.

“He doesn’t play well, so they get angry because one gives the opinion that he plays well or badly. When they play well we say they play well and when they play badly they play badly. They don’t even score a goal, incredible, I don’t know what it will be “explained the former player.