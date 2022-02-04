Erick Aragón, the friend of Eduin Caz who will now work with Nathanael Cano | Firm Group | Coveted Group | Celebs from Mexico | FAME

Mexico It is a country that stands out, among many things, for its diversity and great quality of artists in the regional gender. Many of these performers know each other and even form bonds of friendship, although relationships do not always have a good ending.

That is the case of Eduin Caz and Erick Aragon, the singers who were great friends at one time and who now do not want to cross paths on any stage, not even by mistake. Aragón is known in the media for having belonged to the popular “Coveted Group”with whom he delighted the public for more than six years.

“It was a group decision, it is a group, there are many minds, and ideas are beginning to be debated a lot, it has cost me a lot of work, the whole image of the project, all the changes are good, we all take it differently, and work each one by his side, I do not stop”he expressed about his exit to the middle Northwest.

Aragón decided to lean towards trap, creating music in which he combines the genre with corridos (Photo: Codicido / Facebook)

WHO IS ERICK ARAGON?

Erick is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter born in Tijuana Baja California. In 2015 he formed the “Coveted Group” beside Alexis Cañez, Iván Ramírez, Arturo Núñez and Geovanny Rodríguezbecoming known with the song “Gente de Accionar” from his debut album “If I say it, it is because I can”.

After making his artistic debut, Aragón decided to lean towards trap, creating music in which he combines the genre with corridos, in what is known as “trap corrido”, an aspect of which he is a representative.

HIS COLLABORATION WITH NATANAEL CANO

After announcing that he will start a solo career, Erick revealed to Bandamax that he visited Mexico City to record a song with Natanael Cano. According to him, the song will have a mixture of guitars and beat, and will be part of the Sonoran album.

The former “Coveted” also pointed out that he is preparing some projects that involve issues that were left unfinished with his former colleagues.

WHY DID YOU DISTANCE FROM EDUIN CAZ?

“Gracias” was the last duet song made by the vocalist of the “Coveted Group” with the “Firm Group”, whom he considered friends; however, the relationship fell apart due to misunderstandings and disrespect that arose between both parties. For his part, the Tijuana-born expressed that he has no interest in building a friendship with Caz again.

WHAT IS THE MOST LISTENED SONG OF THE FIRM GROUP?

One of the most listened successes of Grupo Firme is the song “I no longer come back to you”, the duet they did with Lenin Ramírez. The song, in 2021, exceeded 425 million views in Youtube.

WHAT ARE THE MILLIONAIRE CONTRACTS OF THE FIRM GROUP?

Grupo Firme has received nominations for a variety of programs including: Premios Juventud and Premio Lo Nuestro, winning the latter in 2021 with five distinctions.

After a while they released other albums such as: “Boat” Y “Live From Tijuana: the Buitrones and the Firmes”, the latter in collaboration with Los Buitres de Culiacán Sinaloa.

In its most recent evaluation of the music industry, Pollstar revealed that Billy Joel, Bruno Mars and Grupo Firme are the artists with the highest income so far this year in the United States, according to information from Bandamax.

Specifically, it was revealed that the “Firm Group” has an estimated income of 3 million dollars per tourranking third on this list.