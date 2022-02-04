Evan McPherson, the rookie kicker who patented his nickname before he was famous

KANSAS CITY, MO – Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on January 30, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium’s GEHA Field in Kansas City , MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Evan McPhersonthe rookie kicker of the Cincinnati Bengals is giving a lot to talk about with his excellent performances on the field of play in the current NFL postseason, showing great effectiveness with his kicks, but above all transmitting great security to the team, despite being a first-year player.

Thanks to two field goals of hisone in the game against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional playoff and another in the match for the American Conference Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, the Bengals are back in a Super Bowl after a 33-year absence.

In the midst of all this that you are living McPherson, the kicker preempted his own success and ahead of the AFC Championship game last Sunday against the Chiefs, submitted paperwork to claim commercial rights to his nickname: MONEY MAC.

Journalist Darren Rovell released this information with a screenshot of the document in which it is possible to see that the kicker acquires the rights to market products such as hats, baseball caps, scarvest-shirts, shorts, sneakers, socks, sweatshirts, jackets, among other items.

After more than 30 years of drought without a win in the postseason for the Bengalsin the current playoffs the team has already won three playoff games and after 33 years Cincinnati returns to a Super Bowl when next February 13 the LA Rams are measured at the SoFi Stadium.

In this historic season, the young McPherson has even set one record and tied another.to put into perspective what he has accomplished in the NFL in such a short time and how significant his performance has been for the Bengals.

Bengals kicker equaled Adam Vinatieri’s all-time mark with three playoff games kicking four or more field goals, in the same postseason.

What’s more, going 12-for-12 so far on his field goal attempts in these playoffs is setting a record for rookie kickers. If this trend continues in the Super Bowl, that record will only get bigger and, at the same time, harder to beat.

McPherson, the 22-year-old rookie, drafted in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, has literally been “money” in the bank thanks to his perfect kicksbut if he manages to help the Bengals in the remaining game to win the title, he will not only be remembered for posterity, you’ll also be helping your MONEY MAC brand become more lucrative.

