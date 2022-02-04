Facebook is now a social network for ‘old people’; young people prefer TikTok

The undisputed leader of social networks Facebook lost for the first time in its history almost a million active daily users in the last quarterwith 1,929 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

Up to now, Facebook had managed to make up for its subscriber losses in North America with new sign-ups in other parts of the world.says Vincent Reynaud-Lacroze, CEO of the communication agency We Are Social.

“We see a turning point in the network, just when the group has invested billions and hopes to reinvent itself with the metaverse,” he explains, an innovation from which Meta has not yet profited.

Its founder and boss, Mark Zuckerberg, admitted as much: “People have many options to pass the time, and applications like TikTok are growing very fast“.

Although Facebook is still the most used social network in the world, it has nothing to do with the lightning rise of its Chinese competitorespecially among the young.

According to the 2022 report from the We Are Social agency, TikTok gained 650,000 new users every day in the last quarter of 2021, eight every second. Its number of active users shows a growth of 45%.

The billing of its parent company, Bytedance, increased by 70% in one year, reaching 58,000 million dollars.

Users of the “baby boom”

This change is explained by Facebook’s inability to capture [adeptos] of the ‘Generation Z’, between 15 and 25 years“, says Vincent Reynaud-Lacroze. “It has become a bit of a platform for the ‘boomers’ [nacidos durante el “baby boom” de los 1960]”, he jokes, since the average age of Facebook users is higher.

“When parents come to a social network, young people flee to another where they can have their own space“, says Flavilla Fongang, founder of the specialist brand communication agency 3 Colors Rule, in London.

Young people have quickly adapted to the codes and functions of TikTokwhere they can express their creativity with choreography or musical excerpts, says Fongang.

“You can create viral content even if you only have ten or twelve followers […] and having, like on Twich, interactions with complete strangers,” added Fongang.

In the first moment, on TikTok there were practically only young people, but more and more adults use it.

In order not to be left behind, Meta bets on Instagram, a very popular network despite not having the innovative dynamics of the Chinese application.

In 2021, Instagram gained 250 million users and already has 1.4 billion, which allows the group to relativize its poor results. Even so, the age of his audience on Instagram is more heterogeneous, as on WhatsApp.

Meta added the ‘Reels’ function to Instagram, with which you can create short videos similar to those of TikTok, and this seduced its users, although it did not reach the level of remuneration generated by its classic formats.

In addition, Instagram will allow “influencers” to offer paid subscriptions to their followers, with the idea of ​​attracting and retaining content creators and not going to YouTube or TikTok.

Wednesday’s results caused the US giant’s shares to plummet 24% on Wall Street this Thursday, but it remains the dominant social network worldwide.

“It has lost a million users out of 2,000 million”, clarifies Reynaud-Lacroze.