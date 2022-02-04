Facebook loses the battle with Tik Tok for young people and bets everything on the metaverse

The age group between 15 and 25 years old is mostly inclined to download and use the application belonging to the firm Bytedance, although in recent months an increase in the number of adults has also been observed, something that also caused concern on Facebook.

“Until now, Facebook has been able to offset its subscriber losses in North America with new sign-ups in other parts of the world,” said Vincent Reynaud-Lacroze, CEO of communication agency We Are Social.

The executive assured that “a turning point of the network was observed, just when the group invested billions and hopes to reinvent itself with the metaverse, an innovation from which Meta has not yet benefited.”

Despite these adverse numbers, the US application continues to be the most used globally due to its age in the market and established brand.

According to the We Are Social agency report, TikTok it gained 650,000 new users per day in the last quarter of 2021, eight every second and its number of active users shows a growth of 45%.

All this caused Bytedance’s turnover to have increased 70% in one year and reached US$58 billion.

“This change is explained by the inability of Facebook to attract followers of the ‘Generation Z’, between 15 and 25 years old”, snoted Vincent Reynaud-Lacroze.

While Flavilla Fongang, the founder of the specialized brand communication agency 3 Colors Rule, in London, commented that “When parents come to a social network, young people flee to another where they can have their own space.”

He added, “Young people have quickly adapted to the codes and functions of TikTok, where they can express their creativity with choreography or musical excerpts.”

“You can create viral content even if you only have ten or twelve followers and have, like on Twich, interactions with complete strangers”full Fongang.