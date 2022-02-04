Few mobiles are better than this for less than 100 euros

The realme smartphone breaks the psychological barrier of 100.

If you are looking for a mobile cheap, nice and complete, this realme C11 (2021) for 99 euros is what you need. A large smartphone, with a good battery, a large screen and a fairly decent camera. It lowers its price from the 120 euros that we usually see in most stores, even its top version It can be yours for 119 euros on Amazon.

And it is that one of the firms that has been standing out over others such as Xiaomi or Huawei for a couple of years is realme. The Chinese manufacturer, under the umbrella of OPPO, has been launching great options in all ranges. This realme C11 (2021) is a low-end mobile that stands out both for its features and for its very low price. It is one of the few smartphones today that has pure android in his entrails.

Buy the realme C11 (2021) for only 99 euros

We could say that it is one of the best realme phones of the year, not because it is as powerful as a high-end, but because it has found a balance between price and quality that we do not see in other manufacturers today. From the realme GT Master Edition to the realme X50 Pro, the firm has a catalog that many must envy.

This realme C11 (2021) has a 6.52-inch IPS screen, with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 px), curved at the edges and scratch resistant. It is a fairly thin mobile for its range, only 8.9mm thick and its weight amounts to 190 grams. Its construction is mainly in plastic and it is available in two colors (Gray and blue).

The heart of this terminal is commanded by the Spreadtrum Unisonic SC9863 processor 28 nm with a speed of 1.3 GHz. It is a new generation octa-core in this range that behaves quite well in most simple tasks. He is accompanied by his 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory expandable via micro SD cards. Your battery is a 5,000 mAh beast with a 10W charge that will last us more than 2 days without messing up.

The 4/64 GB version is also on sale at Amazon.

His camera is double 13 MP, with a 2 MP portrait mode lens for depth effect. is able to perform HDR photos and slow-motion video at 90 fps. It has a 5 MP front camera, enough for any video call or selfie you want to make. It is a mobile with complete connectivity because it has NFC, 3.5mm jack audio, dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS.

