Fire leaves at least 19 dead in New York, USA | News

New York City authorities reported this Sunday about the occurrence of a fire in a residential building in the Bronx district, which has left a preliminary balance of 19 dead, including nine children.

New York Mayor Eric Adams described the incident as one of the most devastating in the recent history of that American city. “The numbers are horrible,” Adams remarked.

In this sense, the chief of the New York Fire Department (FDNY), Dan Nigro, expressed that it is estimated that there is a figure of at least 63 injured, of which 32 hospitalized individuals are reported, including 13 whose condition it is critical.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on the scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH — FDNY (@FDNY)

Nigro explained that victims were found on all floors of the building by rescuers, many of them reported seriously ill, and mostly as a result of smoke inhalation.

“Heart problems and respiratory arrest were the main manifestations of the victims, who were immediately transferred to various hospitals in the city; therefore, the loss of more human lives has not yet been ruled out,” according to the FDNY representative.

Who also added that more than 200 FDNY troops moved to the scene to contain the fire, without knowing the cause of the fire.

Which began in a duplex located on the second floor of the 19-story building, and according to Nigro “as a result of the main doors of the building being open, the air currents led to the rapid spread of the fire, in a little way. habitual”.

The New York authorities pointed out that they are still investigating in order to clarify the causes that gave rise to the incident; which they compared with the one that occurred in the Bronx itself in 1990, in the Happy Land nightclub and that claimed the lives of 87 people.