Former National Team soccer players raise their voices and call for a revolution in Honduran soccer after failures

2022-02-04

leadership change and improvement of football structures in general, are the main points that former players who had a successful time in the Bicolor, claim to transform the football of Honduras. As a result of the humiliating participation of the Selection in the tie for the World Cup in Qatarwhere we are already out early, former soccer players raise their hands to start revolutionizing soccer. “Why don’t ex-soccer players get a chance in the Federation?” asked Víctor “Muma” Bernárdez, World Cup player in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. “You have to start from the basic forces, to change the mentality of the Honduran player. If with all those limitations we go abroad, let alone having all those comforts. In the Federation there is no one in short pants to instruct them, they do not contribute, now everything was rushed and we are paying”. Emilio Izaguirre raised his voice and regretted everything that happened in the Bicolor process.

“It is very sad. I was 14 years old, three qualifying rounds and qualified for two World Cups thanks to Dios and I never experienced that situation in the National Team. Something wrong is being done. I think that people who have been successful in football are needed in the Federation, and in the National Team. It is necessary to respect the processes, soccer people and non-executives who are going to manage the National Team without knowing about soccer. No successful federation in the world manages itself like this”, valued the remembered soccer player of the Celtic scottish and what currently defends the Marathon shirt. the former defender Samuel Knight also nothing was saved. “Leadership we have a problem. It is not possible for a country in the world to have 30 teams in the second division and only 10 in the first, each with 25 players. There are not spaces for everyone, there are few who arrive, ”said the former Udinese player. And he added: “What structure are we talking about? There is a series of deficiencies in the system, there is no planning. LPeople who are in front don’t know. There are no spaces for people like Amado Guevara and Carlos Pavón. We have to organize ourselves from above to start a structure”. EXPERT OPINIONS Samuel Knight: “Being led by football people”

The administrative problem is the main thing to change for the former defender. “The leaders are great business managers, not football managers. Football is lacking people who have knowledge like Osman Chavez, Amado, andor I would sign up. Football must be run by football people. You don’t need a doctorate to know what is required, people who love soccer, respect the fans, the minor leagues must arrive…”. Emilio Izaguirre: “We are with the nails”

For the double World Cup in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 the soccer players of said processes must put themselves in front. “My wish is that former players and World Cup players, serious people, come to the Federation. Take it and prepare well to help the country and Honduran soccer. We live it and we know what that represents. I feel very sad because every month Honduran football is falling further. With the nails we are”. Víctor Bernárdez: “12 clubs for the League”

muma bernardez seeks to expand the number of clubs in the Honduran National League with immediate effect. “The National League must make up 12 teams, hold championships of competitive basic forces of Sub-12, Sub-15, and look for who chairs the Selection Commission. are available to me Juan Flores, Cocli Salgado, Ramon Maradiaga, Wilmer Cruz, people who can serve in that work. Donis Escober: “The results say they were wrong”

donis escober He appreciated that the national leaders did not make decisions based on failing. “Sometimes football is about results. The manager is very intelligent and realizes if they were wrong or not. The results for everything you look at can say that they were wrong. They will give their analysis, they made their decisions with the idea of ​​qualifying, they thought things were going to turn out well, they did it with good intentions”. Carlos Pavón: “A lot must be invested”