Free Fire codes for today February 4, 2022; all rewards free

The weekend is here and the fans Garena Free Fire can continue to enjoy various keys of free rewards that can be easily redeemed for various rewards. East Friday February 4th we find more daily codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of: diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem the codes of Free Fire from the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: February 4 Reward Codes

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

X4SW FGRH G76T

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6 D5TS REF3

4G56 NYHK GFID

FGHE U76T RFQB

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

C3DS EBN4 M56K

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

8S7W 65RF ERFG

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

CY7KG742AUU2

7EDTPY4QGK24

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams