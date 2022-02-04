Free Fire codes for today February 4, 2022; all rewards free

The weekend is here and the fans Garena Free Fire can continue to enjoy various keys of free rewards that can be easily redeemed for various rewards. East Friday February 4th we find more daily codes for redeem on the official game page and thus increase our collection of: diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem the codes of Free Fire from the Garena website.
For the third year in a row, Free Fire was named the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2021! 🤩🏆
We couldn’t have done it without your support. 💕 We have had many good memories and we can’t wait to celebrate them with you.
Look forward to more amazing events! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/NSBhaRrZRo
– Garena Free Fire LATAM ❄ (@freefirelatino) January 20, 2022
Garena Free Fire: February 4 Reward Codes
- UBJH GNT6 M7KU
- N34M RTYO HNI8
- X4SW FGRH G76T
- Y374 UYH5 GB67
- Y7UL O80U 9J8H
- 7GF6 D5TS REF3
- 4G56 NYHK GFID
- FGHE U76T RFQB
- FT6Y GBTG VSRW
- NJKI 89UY 7GTV
- C3DS EBN4 M56K
- 6AQ2 WS1X DFRT
- 8S7W 65RF ERFG
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- UU64YCDP92ZB
- CY7KG742AUU2
- 7EDTPY4QGK24
- KC78CMCM8NK2
- VBWVF9MG7EGT
- P46CW7WM2TVA
- UDE36JUTXTAK
- WHAHXTENCKCM
- TXRKM22AWE9J
- HEJT6AYNCDXU
- 42TPG5PJQF6N
- 8ZUGJWY6WFCT
- 76AVUN8V4YVF
- 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE
- YSYGNT683K9A
- JEB45G79CFSF
- N8XDCTJ36M26
- GY359T7Y9EXM
- 98V26BZA2UA5
How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes
- To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams