French press warns Sergio Ramos could retire

Is it goodbye? According to france pressthe defender of PSG and the Spanish National Team, Sergio Ramos could decide to end his career and retire from professional football. This due to recent injuries that he has suffered and that have prevented him from continuing his career with the constancy that he would like.

What will Sergio Ramos decide?

“Is this the beginning of the end for Sergio Ramos?” It is the question with which the French newspaper, The Parisienstates that the lesions that the ex-Real Madrid has suffered during the last season “They do not bode well for the continuity of his career.”

However, the same newspaper, together with the French press highlight the will of Sergio Ramos for sticking to training and getting ahead of his injuries. However, the media wonders if so much physical activity and promotional trips could be counterproductive to recovery.

Sergio Ramos has been at the highest level for 19 seasons of world football and aims to continue doing so when he turns 36 of age next March. But nevertheless, this season It has been where it has been seen the most “missing” due to his injuries.

The Spanish He has barely played 5 games with Paris Saint-Germain, linking two of them and scoring his first goal for the club. Nevertheless Ramos suffered a muscle injury on the right leg in training (low gravity) and Ramos is not expected to be available for the party of Round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid next February 15 in Paris.