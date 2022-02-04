From behind, Karol G raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Karol G is more than talented and recognized. Only on his Instagram account, he has more than 47 million followers. That is why he has thousands of fans taking note of each of his steps. He is currently in the focus of the media, since many of them claim that he is in a relationship with James Rodríguez.

The news would have been confirmed by himself James to a member of the coaching staff, who spread the news through different media. The entertainment portal ‘Rechismes’ leaked the chat in which an Internet user claims to be the wife of someone very close to the soccer player and is part of the coaching staff of the Colombian Soccer Federation and ensures that the midfielder himself confirmed the news.

Related news

Source: Instagram @jamesrodriguez10

“Friends, I re-confirmed that Carol G with James. My husband is a friend of a member of the Colombia team who is a close friend of James and he told him that yes, they had been together for months. When he dyed his hair blue, they were already walking. That they have traveled together, that they were in Medellín and they lock themselves up for days, ”can be read in the conversation.

In the last hours, Carol He shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories. In one of them she is seen how her tattoos are covered with makeup. Although at first it seemed that he was erasing them (as Anuel AA did), it was finally learned that it was to hide them for his Netflix series “Sky Rojo”.

In another of the videos, Carol G She posed with her back to the camera with a large picture in the background, where she is shown wearing a white bikini. Without a doubt, he fell in love with his millions of fans, who liked his story.