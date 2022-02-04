From behind, Karol G raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Karol G is more than talented and recognized. Only on his Instagram account, he has more than 47 million followers. That is why he has thousands of fans taking note of each of his steps. He is currently in the focus of the media, since many of them claim that he is in a relationship with James Rodríguez.

The news would have been confirmed by himself James to a member of the coaching staff, who spread the news through different media. The entertainment portal ‘Rechismes’ leaked the chat in which an Internet user claims to be the wife of someone very close to the soccer player and is part of the coaching staff of the Colombian Soccer Federation and ensures that the midfielder himself confirmed the news.

