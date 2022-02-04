Gaby Moreno will perform in New York in April at the American Songbook – Prensa Libre

“A great honor to be a part of Lincoln Center’s upcoming spring season’s “American Songbook” concert series. I will be performing on April 30th and I am super excited to be back in New York City. I will arrive with new music!! And the best part? You choose how much to pay for tickets. I hope to see you!

In her social networks Gaby Moreno shared that she will be part of a series of concerts in New York, the Guatemalan will perform on April 30.

More information here: www.lincolncenter.org

What is “American Songbook”?

It is a world of voices featuring artists whose diverse and global artistic heritage deeply informs their creative expression. Hailing from Honduras, Mexico, India, Guinea, China, Sudan, Venezuela, Tunisia and Guatemala, each musician dazzles with a unique vision in their fields of musical theatre, pop, western and eastern classical music, rock, jazz and folk.

Gaby Moreno, is a Guatemalan singer-songwriter and guitarist.

His music ranges from blues, jazz, soul to R&B. He also sings in English, French and Portuguese.

She became known to a wider audience in Latin America after recording a song with Ricardo Arjona in 2011 called “Fuiste tú”.

In 2013, he covered the popular songs “Kiss of Fire” and “The Weed Smoker’s Dream” with Hugh Laurie for his album “Didn’t It Rain.”

On numerous occasions beginning in October 2016, he performed with Chris Thile on Live “From Here” bringing him further recognition among American listeners. Some of the popular versions of her include “Amapola” and “No soy el aire”.