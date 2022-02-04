Garoppalo sends a ‘last goodbye’ to the 49ers

Getty Jimmy Garoppalo in what was possibly his last game with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers they’re preparing for what’s to come after the 2022 season, and it looks like that won’t include quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has been San Francisco’s most used starting quarterback since arriving in 2017 in a trade deal with the New England Patriots. In those five years, the 49ers played in two NFC Conference finals and one Super Bowl, while Garoppolo started 45 of those games.

However, reports from NFL analysts have indicated that the 49ers are planning to trade Jimmy G during the offseason. On February 1st, coach Kyle Shanahangeneral manager John Lynch and Garoppolo spoke to the media at their final press conferences of the 2021 season.

Garoppolo and the 49ers fell short in the NFC Conference finals and that was very disappointing for the organization and the fans. But for Jimmy G, a bitter taste didn’t stop him from sending, as described ESPN’s Nick Wagoner a “final message” to the San Francisco crowd to close what was possibly his last press conference as a Niners player.

“To the Faithfuls,” Garoppolo said. “Thank you so much for everything. It has been amazing. All the comebacks at Levi’s, all the comebacks away, the ups and downs, it’s been one hell of a ride. I love them. See you.”

Garoppolo may not have won a Super Bowl as a 49ers player, but many fans believe he has earned undying respect from the “Faithful” and the organization.

49ers fans responded

In general, the message Garoppolo it was well received on social media with most 49ers fans sending Jimmy G messages of thanks and love.

“Thanks for everything,” he wrote. @vitorcampsilva. “Thank you for so much professionalism and for honoring the team during these four years. You were one of those responsible for making us protagonists again. I’ll keep my shirt with your name on it. Jimmy forever!

Another fan wrote a short “good luck” message but shared a montage that generated more than a hundred “likes” in responses to the video of Garoppolo’s message posted by the 49ers.

Other Niners fans they showed their appreciation to Garoppolo for getting through the 2021 season the way he did. Instead of asking for a trade after Lance’s draft selection, Garoppolo stayed and almost made it to another Super Bowl.

“I have a lot of respect for Jimmy because of the way he handled himself this season,” he said. @ahernandez7880. “I wish you the best with the Niners or with another team. Thank you for being part of this organization.”

An image that could best sum up how Garoppolo fans feel right now was expressed on the face of wide receiver Deebo Samuel at the end of the NFC Championship game.

Shanahan rules out the return of Jimmy G

Based on the message and tone at Garoppolo’s press conference, the expectation is that Garoppolo will be traded without question. But nevertheless, Shanahan and Lynch talked about their future and they did not rule out a world with Garoppolo in the team.

“If we knew what was happening we would have already told Jimmy. [Garoppolo]”, Shanahan said. “We have enormous respect for Jimmy. And we’re excited about Trey…it won’t be easy, but I’m happy with it nonetheless. It means we are facing the best possible scenario.”

Things could change, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. But if Shanahan and Lynch are leaving the door open, having Garoppolo lead the team next fall could be more than fantasy.