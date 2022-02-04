Get to know the key tool for cancer diagnostic precision | healthily

Today, many factors can make a difference in the fight against cancer, that ‘silent enemy’ that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is one of the main causes of death; not only so that the painful figures decrease but so that the cases of recovery and overcoming the disease increase.

One of the actions in favor of reducing the prevalence of the disease is the opportunity to access an early and accurate diagnosis. As stated by Dr. Marcela Gálvez, geneticist and medical-scientific director of Gencell Pharma IPS, “a timely diagnosis definitely makes a difference in what we doctors call: the overall survival of the patient, that is, the possibility of life and improvement that allows that after several years, the person continues among us”.

In 2020, precisely at the height of the pandemic, the WHO declared that almost 10 million people died from some type of cancer, and that despite the efforts that governments make in terms of prevention and education around a healthy life , free from excesses, healthy eating, stress control and activities that promote health; cancer, year after year, continues to claim millions of lives on the planet.

How to deal with the ‘enemy’?

For countries like Colombia, cancer is part of a group of diseases with high social, economic and emotional repercussions and, clearly, with an impact on health systems. That is why prevention, awareness and precision medicine are valuable tools in the fight against cancer.

Due to the foregoing, the value of screening tests is highlighted, which in the country are the result of an integral work of public and private entities. “Standardized screening tests allow us to detect these ‘hidden’ cancers, in which patients do not present symptoms, nor irregularities are palpated, but which are there, in early stages, and with this we can provide a much more accurate, effective management and beneficial for the patient in every way”, notes Dr. Gálvez from IPS Gencell Pharma.

The importance of diagnostic innovation

Cancer is a multifactorial disease, which means that many factors are

involved in its development; environmental factors, diet, exercise, sedentary lifestyle, stress, alcohol intake, smoking or drug use, among others, can be related to different degrees with the onset of the disease, at increasingly younger ages.

It should be said that 90 percent of cancers diagnosed are multifactorial and the remaining 10 percent are of genetic origin. That genetic part is related to the development of cancer, so some people have a significantly greater predisposition to suffer from it.

However, in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, precision or personalized medicine has become a very effective care option, since it allows the disease to be detected in its early stages and, most importantly, individually directs the actions to be taken. follow in the management of the patient.

“When talking about precision medicine, we must say that there are two sides of the coin, one is preventive medicine, where there are precisely factors such as having a family history of cancer, an early diagnosis age, or having some clinical characteristics and specific paraclinical tests that suggest that this person may be at risk of having a hereditary cancer and for this, genetic tests can be done to confirm that they do indeed have a genetic alteration, a mutation and eventually, have an early diagnosis and implement prevention strategies. prevention and follow-up with pharmacological treatments and/or preventive surgeries if necessary”, points out Dr. Gálvez.

“The other side of personalized medicine is prognostic medicine, that is, within a group of patients with the same type of cancer and the same clinical-pathological characteristics, we can individualize the risk and, likewise, the treatment that require. For example, two women with breast cancer, both in their 50s and with similar cancer status and general health, would appear to receive the same treatment; however, there are genomic tests that evaluate the biological characteristics of the tumor that they suffer from individually, and with it, how that tumor itself may have a greater or lesser risk of growth and metastasis, and thus define a better and individualized treatment. ”.

“So these women can receive different management, and with it, more effective and appropriate personalized treatments for each one. Some of them with a high risk will surely receive chemotherapy while the other may only need pharmacological care and specialized follow-up”, explains Marcela Gálvez, scientific director of Gencell Pharma IPS.

Tests and tests for tailored treatments

It is important to emphasize that, in the country, for several years, there has been the possibility of accessing different genetic and genomic tests that belong to innovative precision medicine and, most importantly, that some specialized laboratories can perform these tests locally, where the sample is taken, the processing and the respective diagnostic medical follow-up are carried out, to understand the significance of the results and thus provide the best treatment.

In the same way, within the advances in precision medicine, there is an issue that is even more interesting and that is the possibility of accessing prognostic tests, that is, tests after receiving a cancer diagnosis, a genomic test that broadens knowledge and precision of the diagnosis, which explores the origin of the tumor, its tumor biology, and thus, it is possible to direct management actions and personalized treatment to the extent that they offer safety and precision”, points out Gálvez.

There are also other genetic tests to analyze the risk of suffering from specific cancers such as thyroid and some types of colorectal or endometrial cancer, among others, which constitute real opportunities to anticipate suffering from a painful disease that puts life at risk, or to have a real improvement with a treatment, which gives patients security in less aggressive treatment processes, mitigating side effects.