Granny gets her savings for her granddaughter to go to the Bad Bunny concert

A young woman named Brenda Edith shared a video in which her grandmother can be seen taking out her savings so that she can go to one of the concerts that the singer bad bunny will give in Mexico.

“Bad Bunny announces his concert in Mexico”, is heard in the video and then continues: “my grandmother immediately”, and in the images we can see an elderly woman shaking a suitcase-shaped piggy bank to get the coins and on the table you already see a lot of money.

After that, someone asks her: “what are you going to compare with your savings?”, to which the older adult replies: “give them to my granddaughter so she can go see Bugs Bunny”, and someone is heard laughing at the mistake the woman makes when pronouncing the name of the Puerto Rican singer.

The woman’s action has generated various reactions: “it’s not the money, it’s not the ticket, it’s the action”, “a grandmother like that is everything in life, blessings”, “where are those grannies? I want one”, “your grandmother is worth gold, it made me cry. I wish my grandfather was here to go together.”

It will be next December when Bad Bunny performs in two concerts, one on the 3rd at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo León; and the other, with which he will close the World’s Hottets Tour, in the Aztec State, on the 9th.

The price of tickets for either of the two dates is not yet known and so far it has only been revealed that tickets for the show at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will go on sale on February 10.

However, the cost they have in various places in the United States is already known and they are not cheap at all. For example, in Orlando the seats range between $85 and $1,750 dollars, so the most expensive would be worth about $36,750 pesos.

In other places like Miami, the most expensive ticket is $1,030 dollars, about $21,630 pesos; in Los Angeles they are at $1,285 dollars, $26,469 pesos; in Las Vegas it is a little cheaper, as they are worth $992 dollars, that is, $20,434 pesos.

This tour will take Bad Bunny to several countries in Latin America for what has generated a madness, for example, in Argentina, Peru and Colombia the tickets ran out in just a few hours.

Tickets have not been so expensive in this region, since in Peru the most expensive was $680 soles, about $3,637 pesos; and in Argentina of $12,000 Argentine pesos, about $2,348 pesos.

