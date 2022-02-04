Greek footballer died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.02.2022 06:17:35





​Commotion in Greek football. During a game of third division of football in Greece, a soccer player just 21 years old old died after suffering cardiac arrest five minutes into the match.

The unfortunate event was recorded during the duel between Ilioupolis FC and Ermionidawhere Alexandros Lampis collapsed In the middle of the encounter, despite the fact that the medical team tried to revive him, they could not save his life.

Through his social networks, the Ilioupolis FC dedicated an emotional message farewell to the one who until yesterday was his player. “Our Aleko, our friend, our brother, you left so unfairly. All the team, the whole city is in mourning today. Words don’t come out… just excruciating pain and a knot in the stomach. Have a good trip,” wrote the team.

Lack of equipment to deal with emergencies

It should be noted that according to several reports, the stadium where the misfortune occurred, which is located in the suburbs of the city of Athens, did not have a defibrillator and the ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive.

For a few months there has been a long list of athletes who have presented heart problems, there is even a history of soccer players who had to retire due to this issue, others who lost their lives and even scares on the pitch like what happened to Christian Eriksen.