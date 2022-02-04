He committed a penalty, injured a rival, retired on a stretcher and the VAR annulled the action: the striking play in the African Cup semi-final

*Nampalys Mendy’s hard clash of heads with Cyrille Bayala in the African Cup semi-final

The first semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations that they disputed Burkina Faso Y Senegal in Cameroon It started off in an uneventful way. The terrible clash of heads that starred Nampalys Mendy and Cyrille Bayala when only two minutes had passed was a sample of it.

It is that the protagonists came out with all their energies focused on the objective of qualifying for the defining match. And the physical touch was a common currency throughout the show.

A similar situation occurred when Kouakou Koffi He went far from his goal to cut a cross and ended up hitting the striker Diedhiou Famara. The shocking scene led the referee Tessema Weyesa to sanction a penalty in favor of Senegal, but the intervention of the VAR modified its position. It is that the attendees who followed the actions through the monitors noticed that the goalkeeper reached the ball first and then hit his body against the integrity of the attacker.

Without wanting to make any infraction, although the regulations say “to give or try to give”, the authorities determined that it was an accident within the game and resumed the match with a boat on the ground. What was striking was that Kouakou Koffi took the brunt of the blow, since the goalkeeper could not continue with the commitment and had to be replaced by sofiane ouedraogo.

The winner of the series will face Cameroon or Egypt, which will be measured on Thursday for the second semifinal of the continental tournament. It should be noted that Los Faraones will have several casualties due to the incidents they had in the quarterfinals against Morocco. In the last few hours, the African Football Confederation (CAF) suspended several players and members of the coaching staff of the African national teams. Egypt Y Morocco for “confrontation” produced on Sunday.

Following the victory of the Egyptians after extra time in Yaounde, soccer players and some members of the technical staff of both teams got involved in a “overall showdown” in the corridors leading to the locker rooms.

In the fight, two players were identified by CAF, one for each team, explained the international entity in a statement issued late on Tuesday. This is the Moroccan midfielder sofiane boufal, who plays in the Angers French, and the Egyptian defender Marwan Dawood.

Sanctioned, like the others, for “bad behavior”, Dawoud will miss the final of the African competition, as well as the assistant coach of the Pharaohs. boufal, like his compatriot Soufiane Chakla, of Oud-Heverlee Leuven Belgian, has been suspended for two matches with his national team.

Fines have also been imposed on the two teams, while Egypt accumulates a fine of $100,000 (89,000 euros), of which $50,000 (44,000 euros) for not having offered a press conference before the match on January 29, CAF added.

