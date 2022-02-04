He is only interested in money, they filter what Martino asks to give up the Tri

The money that Martino asks to leave the Tri

February 04, 2022 05:00 a.m.

Gerardo Martino lets see the dark side of their interests. It is that the Argentine coach is a null contribution to the Tri, since he does not generate any game, nor does he encourage the soccer players or generate a shake so that the Tri can be on another level.

According to the journalist’s report David Medranothe strategist has already put the resignation on the table before the players and before the directors of the Mexican federation, which also considers the departure of the Argentine.

But there is an issue that stops the case and this is the exit clause. According to Medrano’s data, the FMF You will have to pay two more years of contract, so the figure will be high, taking into account salaries and financial compensation.

How much money does Gerardo Martino ask for to leave El Tri?

According to Medrano’s report, the money that Martino asks to leave the Mexican national team is 6 million dollars. With this money, you can hire DT Marcelo Bielsa, who earns 6 million dollars in England.

