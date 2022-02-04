He overcame leukemia in adolescence, studies medicine and fights to help families of children with cancer

No detail escapes her memory every time she decides to tell how it was that January 2008, when everything began to change. Guadalupe Ponce (27) had just finished elementary school and like Maira, her twin sister, she was only thinking about how much fun she had had with her classmates on the graduation trip. She wanted to enjoy the holidays, get together with friends and prepare to discover new learning in high school. It was precisely in this evolution of changes when, thanks to the intuition of her parents and the commitment of the person who was her pediatrician at the time, she began a journey of medical consultations, analyzes and studies: the leukemia diagnosis He marked a path for the family that only with love, unity, dedication and containment managed to travel.

“Was a sunday january 27, after returning with my dad from an outing. The pediatrician told him and my mom to do an abdominal ultrasound and a blood test. He insisted that they take me to the hospital that same day because something had not convinced him after he did the routine check-up”, Guadalupe recounts those key moments that came together to save his life. Her doctor, the pediatrician Edgardo Trillini, had noticed that the girl’s spleen in full growth was swollen; a symptom that made you suspect that something was not quite right.

Guadalupe was 13 years old when she started the chemo sessions at the Hospital Humberto Notti. “I remember that I woke up from the lumbar puncture and heard that they explained to my parents that I was going to have to stay in the hospital for a while. I cried, because I felt good and wanted to continue on vacation. I didn’t want to be in the hospital and have all those studies done to me”, recalls the young woman who today looks at herself in that girl who learned to grow up thinking that the most difficult and painful moments were just that: moments that would later be just memories .

From that day and throughout nine months, the treatment continued with intravenous chemotherapy. “It was not easy at all to see myself bald at that age when one wants to look good; She was very swollen from the corticosteroids and I felt weak”, Guadalupe recalls of that year in which she never gave up the idea of ​​moving forward: As soon as he was able, he studied all the subjects of the first year and took them free.. She didn’t want to stay, she needed to take his thoughts beyond the hospital where with love, affection and understanding, he was coping with the hardest fight of her life.

“It was only when I started oral chemo that I began to return to a somewhat more normal life. Do emotional support therapy it helped me a lot; It was my key mental complement as well as the rest of the medications and studies, because since I was bigger than all the boys who were in treatment, I tried not to externalize my fears and pains. I didn’t want them to think that everything was so bad”, she says, grateful to her life, to her pediatrician and to all the networks that were formed to be able to accompany her in her process.

March 8, 2013the young woman managed to get the ultimate discharge. The leukemia had been overcome and from then on he would have to carry out an annual general check-up. The good news (the best of his life) came just when a new stage was approaching: the end of high school. He had to choose a career. And, paradoxically, he chose medicine.

Paradox, because in reality, says Guadalupe, that while she was undergoing her treatment, she thought deep inside her that “I would never set foot in a hospital again”. Not even to accompany a relative of his. “At that level she was in denial,” she recalls and laughs.

Actually, a spark to be able to help other boys and girls in his situation had already been lit a few years before. She says that while at Notti, a nurse asked her to stay a few minutes to listen to a girl who had been diagnosed with leukemia and would not stop crying. Guadalupe remembers her little face and she doesn’t forget a single sentence of the talk she had with the little girl. First, she says, she thought that she was not going to be able to talk to her, that she did not have nor could she promise her any encouraging words that would relieve her. But nevertheless, It didn’t take long to cross the door of the room to see in the girl’s eyes the same feeling that invaded her so much some years ago. Guadalupe found herself again. She needed to map out a project to somehow repay her love that she saved from her.

Fight for other children from knowledge

Guadalupe prepared for admission, a challenge that was not easy either. She gave up twice to study for a degree at the National University of Whose and in 2015 he succeeded. “Studying medicine opened up a new world for me, but I was also moved by the fact that later many parents started calling me to accompany their children. And since then that is a task that I cannot give up because I love accompanying them, being with them”, says the young woman who is already in the fifth year of the degree. Fate perhaps, she returns to mark a new coincidence that she does not overlook: this February 15, she is commemorated in International Childhood Cancer Day. On that same date, Guadalupe will take one of her last subjects, Hematology. New match.

It will be that at every step she takes in her life, Guadalupe feels that what she lived had a meaning. She says that he love is what saved her and she feels that today thousands of boys and girls do not have the affective, material and medical possibilities that she, in her case, had. It was a whole set of people and situations that came together so that his condition was detected in time and that treatment could be started quickly, safely and effectively. “Not all families or all children and adolescents are as lucky as I have been. They live in very complex situations, sometimes they come from afar or do not have the necessary support and coverage possibilities, which in the case of cancer play a decisive role in saving lives”, reflects the young woman.

A “parenthesis” in life

His knowledge of the cause is not only for having visited the little ones of the Notti Hospital until now. She is one of the most active young women when it comes to creating projects and promoting initiatives for two key entities in the fight against childhood cancer: Transfer and Fundavita. In fact, Guadalupe was one of the people who most insisted and worked to obtain the approval of the Oncopediatric Lawregulations that establish the obligation of all social projects to cover treatments quickly and effectively.

Among his reflections based on what he lived, hope is never lacking. She says that one of the experiences that is repeated the most when she has to recount her experience and speak with the parents of a boy or girl who has been diagnosed with leukemia, is that the families they live the situation with a lot of guilt. “The first thing I try to convey to parents is not to feel guilty. Because it’s not really something they could have avoided. What remains is to have all the energies put into supporting each other, staying together as a family and sharing the burdens because it is a path that is traveled in a complex way and with many situations that will have to be resolved for the good of your little one. a”, Guadalupe puts her heart because she feels that it is truly so.

For children and adolescents undergoing cancer treatment, she says that one of the things she always makes them notice is that precisely, it is about a moment, a parenthesis in life that at some point will be a memory. “The hair grows, the treats that we couldn’t eat, at some point we will try them again; the pet that we could not caress because of low defenses, one day we will be able to hug it. One day the time comes when you realize how much you have been able to grow and advance”, says the young woman and far from sharing a message far from reality, she stresses that it is essential that childhood cancer ceases to be a taboo. “It is key for children that the necessary tests and controls can be done on time. May everyone have access to full health because that is the only way to save many lives”, she completes from the other side: as a future health professional.