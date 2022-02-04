He overcame leukemia in adolescence, studies medicine and fights to help families of children with cancer

No detail escapes her memory every time she decides to tell how it was that January 2008, when everything began to change. Guadalupe Ponce (27) had just finished elementary school and like Maira, her twin sister, she was only thinking about how much fun she had had with her classmates on the graduation trip. She wanted to enjoy the holidays, get together with friends and prepare to discover new learning in high school. It was precisely in this evolution of changes when, thanks to the intuition of her parents and the commitment of the person who was her pediatrician at the time, she began a journey of medical consultations, analyzes and studies: the leukemia diagnosis He marked a path for the family that only with love, unity, dedication and containment managed to travel.

“Was a sunday january 27, after returning with my dad from an outing. The pediatrician told him and my mom to do an abdominal ultrasound and a blood test. He insisted that they take me to the hospital that same day because something had not convinced him after he did the routine check-up”, Guadalupe recounts those key moments that came together to save his life. Her doctor, the pediatrician Edgardo Trillini, had noticed that the girl’s spleen in full growth was swollen; a symptom that made you suspect that something was not quite right.

