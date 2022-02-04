He says he created Bitcoin under a pseudonym and no one believes him

Linus Torvalds.jpg

Linus Torvalds took advantage of being the god of Linux to modify a kernel code, a fundamental core of the free operating system that commands all software, “revealing” so it’s Satoshi Nakamoto.

Through this substantial change of the kernel, composed of a single line, the clever Torvalds added the phrase ‘Name: I am Satoshi’. Bitcoin followers, despite this, consider that it is not true.

And while there is no confirmation that the father of Linux has any connection to the creation of Bitcoin, many factors indicate that he at least possesses the necessary skills to be a candidate for Satoshi Nakamoto, including experience with blockchain technology, which existed before cryptocurrency, and an inclination to use open source software.

The matter also loses strength due to the previous declarations of the same Torvalds, who repeatedly denied being the famous Satoshi. The truth is Linus Torvalds’ intentions with this change are unknown.

While for a group of believers, it is a confession of authorship of the cryptocurrency, there are many who consider this to be a joke by the father of Linux.

The crypto community will only recognize as the chosen one who unlock one of Satoshi’s virtual wallets, a wallet that houses 150 bitcoins (almost 6 million dollars in exchange) and that has been at rest since the creation dates of the cryptocurrency.

The doubt increases because Nakamoto’s true identity was never exposed, giving rise to speculation since October 13, 2008, the date he published the paper “bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”, considered as the whitepaper of bitcoin.

Two years later, Nakamoto launched the first Bitcoin program, version 0.1, one of the first open source sites, SourceForge, and launched the network with the bitcoin genesis block, also known as block number 0. The race to cryptocurrencies had started and something that is still going on.

Some investigations, such as the one carried out by Newsweek, point to Satoshi Nakamoto, a 64-year-old Japanese, as the true creator; however, he himself has taken pains to deny this information, stating that he has not created, invented, or worked on Bitcoin.

Statements that fuel more speculation about whether it is actually a person or a group of people who were responsible for developing this innovative technology.