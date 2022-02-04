He was 13 years old when he murdered a 4-year-old boy; He Walks Free After Nearly 28 Years in Prison – NBC New York

Eric Smith was 13 years old when he murdered a 4-year-old boy in cold blood in Steuben County, New York in 1993. Now, after almost 28 years in prison, he is a free man.

His release date was scheduled for November 17, 2021. He was paroled in October; however, the process was delayed for months because Smith had failed to provide an address in a licensed area, a requirement for parolees, the state Department of Prisons and Community Supervision reported.

Smith was paroled on his 11th try. He was released Feb. 1 from the Woodbourne Correctional Center in Sullivan County, and will live in Queens under supervision, according to a spokesman for the Department of Corrections. However, the agency did not disclose which neighborhood in the county he will settle in.

Smith must notify the Office of Community Supervision of his arrival at his new residence within 24 hours of his release, in accordance with state Department of Prisons and Community Supervision regulations.

At his last parole hearing, Smith said he would likely stay with his mother until he can move out. The address of her mother, Tammy Smith, is unknown. The man said he then plans to buy an apartment or put a down payment on a house of his own and hopefully move in with his fiancée.

According to former Steuben County District Attorney John Tunney, at the first parole hearings, Smith expressed a desire to return to Savona. However, according to a 2012 article in the Steuben Courier, Smith had changed his mind and said he would rather not return to the place where he killed the boy.

The man was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into a wooded area in Steuben County in 1993 and crushing his skull with a rock before sexually assaulting him with a stick.

The case shocked the nation given the nature of the crime and Smith’s young age. The horrific incident took place on August 2, 1993 when Smith rode his bike to a local pavilion that housed a summer camp only to discover that it was closed.

Smith, who said he was irritated that it was closed, started to walk away from the pavilion when he saw Robie walking alone toward the same camp. He then lured the 4-year-old boy to a secluded wooded area in the town of Savona, where they both lived.

Smith then proceeded to strangle Robie before smashing a large rock on the boy’s head. Afterwards, he sodomized him with a stick.

He was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury of the horrific murder.

The jury rejected Smith’s defense argument that he suffered from a mental disorder. His lawyers argued that he should have been committed to a psychiatric facility rather than sent to prison.

Smith told multiple parole boards that he killed the boy because he was angry that his family members and classmates were incessantly bullying him, so he took out his frustration on Robie.

“He didn’t deserve anything I did to him; no one deserved that kind of violence,” Smith said at his 2014 parole hearing.

“What I did to him was brutal,” he said.

Smith, according to the transcript, said he decided to kill Robie, after initially hurting him, because he thought he would get in trouble if the boy got up and ratted him out.

He claimed that he thought inserting a stick into Robie would reach out and “stop his heart”.

When asked at his October hearing why he was harassed, he replied: “My ears, my glasses, being short, my red hair, pretty much all of that. It was an accumulation of all those flaws.”

Smith told the board in October that he was deeply sorry for Robie’s death and hoped the boy’s parents could one day forgive him, according to transcripts.

However, Robie’s parents have opposed Smith’s parole since his first attempt to break out of prison.

Smith said that he has come a long way since the murder and stated that he is not a danger to society. He told the board that he will be married soon and that he is working toward a degree as an evangelical pastor.

“I assure you that if you gave me the opportunity, I would not only show that I am not a threat, but that I would definitely be an asset to society,” he said.

But Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker doesn’t think Smith deserves to be a free man.

“It was one of the most shocking and tragic events I have ever had the misfortune to be present at. So the idea that he’s going to be released is still hard for most of us to digest but I guess unfortunately that ship sailed and that’s a decision made by state probation and not anyone else so we can’t influence this stage,” Baker told reporters.

The prosecutor opined that even though Smith is no longer in prison, the community might be somewhat relieved that he has not returned to Steuben County.

“Steuben County is a tight-knit little community across the board; Savona is particularly tight-knit,” Baker said. “So the idea that he would return to a place that he is so traumatized, and this crime traumatized the entire community, distressed the entire community. The idea that he would come back here and be on the streets with all those people who were so affected by this crime, particularly in the same Savona where the victim’s family still lives, there really is no degree of separation between many of the families”, he added.

Smith was arrested about a week after the murder of little Robie and was housed in a juvenile facility until 2001, when he was transferred to a state prison.

Derrick’s parents, Dale and Doreen Robie, opposed Smith’s release in each of his ten parole attempts, and also used their son’s murder to push for stricter limits at parole hearings. , including a requirement that major offenders wait five years, instead of the current two, between hearings.

Under the conditions of his probation, Smith cannot leave New York State without permission, must have regular contact with his probation officer, cannot possess firearms, and cannot associate with others known to be involved. in illegal activity, among other restrictions.