Health problem caused a change in the image of ‘Pedro, el Escamoso’

Colombian actress Catherine Siachoque was invited to participate in the morning program of RCN ‘Good day Colombia’.

There they asked her about the change in the appearance of her husband, the Argentine actor and director Miguel Varonibest known for his leading role in ‘Pedro, el Escamoso’.

In recent days, the Colombian national media had reported that her thinness was due to a diet changeHowever, with a broken voice, the actress pointed out that Varoni’s weight loss began when she fell ill with covid-19, for which she was delicate health. Likewise, she stated that he feels very good with her current appearance and she supports him in having cosmetic touch-ups.

She assured that for her the most important thing is that he is well and feels happy. He also recounted that Male he caught the virus when the mortality rate was high and vaccination was just beginning.

“It was terrible. I didn’t eat and all the hospitals were full, with the medicines at home, I injected it myself. (…) I was able to take care of him, but he didn’t eat. So I tried to give him that food, you know, for sick people. I told him: ‘Eat, eat!’ It was terrible,” the actress recalled on the RCN program.

The actress, in the month of December of last year, made a ‘live’ on Instagram through the account @Indirapaezd, where she had commented that the actor had opted for a vegan dietbut that this was not the reason for his low weight.

“People, I clarify, are saying that Miguel is so skinny because he became a vegan. I would be a bone and what I am is envious of seeing him so thin. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone lose weight so fast.” Saichoque in the ‘live’.

He also added: “it got so dry when had covid-19 and I know a friend who after the virus was inflamed. If she had hit me, I think she would have been inflamed too. This one was very skinny, blessed be God”.

Varoni is currently much better and no longer has covid-19.



