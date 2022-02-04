Help to eliminate rats NYC | Univision 41 New York WXTV

If you think there are more rats than ever in New York City, you’re not alone. Lately, viral videos show them in subways, freely crossing pedestrian paths on sidewalks, in parks… They have become a real plague, which has increased even more since the pandemic.
In early November 2021, The New York Times reported that more than 21,000 rat sightings had been reported in 311 that year, compared to 15,000 in the same period in 2019 (and around 12,000 in 2014).
Indeed, the rate of initial health inspections to uncover “signs of active rats” almost doubled in the last fiscal year. .
So add a plague of rats to everything else New York is facing as it tries to recover from the covid-19 pandemic. “By some measures, the problem may have subsided a bit before the coronavirus hit. But the rodents have since roared back, thanks to a confluence of factors.” Among those factors: the increase in garbage and the shortage of personnel and resources to collect it.
An interactive city map shows the results of rat inspections across the five boroughs.
The neighborhoods with the highest rates of rats are Ditmars Steinway, Queens, City Island, the Upper East Side, Lenox Hill, Yorkville and Mott Haven. Everyone has seen a 100% increase in rat sightings.
In addition to damaging your belongings, rodents can spread disease, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Diseases transmitted by rodents can be transferred directly to people through a bite wound or through consumption of contaminated food and/or water.
They can also be transmitted through ticks, mites and fleas that transmit the infection to humans after feeding on infected rodents.
You can report rats and mice, as well as conditions that might attract rodents. How the complaint is handled depends on where the problem is. You can have all the information at this link, or by calling 311.
How to prevent and combat a rat invasion
According to the EPA, the best way to prevent the presence of rats and avoiding contact with them is to eliminate sources of food, water and items that can provide shelter. What’s more:
- Seal holes inside and outside your home to keep rodents out.
- Trap any rodents that may be outside your home, to help reduce the rodent population inside.
- Clean to remove food sources and rodent nesting sites.
- More recommendations for prevention, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The best way to get rid of rodents is with traps or rodenticides. There are lethal and non-lethal traps. More information here.
EPA also offers the following resources to combat an invasion of these unwelcome guests: