Help to eliminate rats NYC | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Indeed, the rate of initial health inspections to uncover “signs of active rats” almost doubled in the last fiscal year. .

So add a plague of rats to everything else New York is facing as it tries to recover from the covid-19 pandemic. “By some measures, the problem may have subsided a bit before the coronavirus hit. But the rodents have since roared back, thanks to a confluence of factors.” Among those factors: the increase in garbage and the shortage of personnel and resources to collect it.