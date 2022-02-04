high-end headphones, 20 hours of battery life and HiFi sound

These Harman Kardons are exceptional no matter where you look at them.

The headphone market is more crowded than ever. We have wired and wireless devices, with or without virtual assistants, active noise cancellation or just noise isolating, and with a wide disparity in battery life. Today we bring you these Harman/Kardon FLY ANC very complete that throw their price up to 99.99 euros on Amazon. Its price in other stores is higher: in MediaMarkt 249 euros and in Madrid HiFi 159 euros.

suppose a big discount, specifically about 150 euros from its official price, or 60 euros from the second cheapest price on the market. Since Samsung bought Harman, the HiFi sound maker has turned to the low and mid-range, launching certain products to broaden its audience. These headphones on sale they are high end, we rarely see them below 200 euros, and today they are slightly below 100 euros.

Buy the Harman Kardon FLY ANC for 99.99 euros (RRP €249 )

Harman Kardon is synonymous with high sound performance, since its inception. These headphones are what you are looking for for this price, there is nothing better and more complete for less than 100 euros, I assure you, at least from what we have tried. Since we know that you are more interested in its battery life than its sound quality, we will start by indicating that it has a autonomy of about 20 hours on a single charge, and having fast charge that with only 15 minutes connected will give us up to 2.5 hours of extra playback.

As its name indicates (ANC) it has high quality active noise cancellation, a resource that consumes a lot of energy and that with it deactivated the battery could reach 30 hours. They will isolate us from external noise in an outstanding and adaptive way. Also, with Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, we can become independent from our mobile if we want to listen to music from any available streaming platform such as Prime Music, Spotify or Apple Music.

Over-ear Bluetooth headphones like this one are much more comfortable and have a increased insulation than other In-Ears. Due to their size, they cover the entire ear, so we will enjoy the sound much more and it will automatically take us to the concert hall or the stage of the movie we are watching.

They work with connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, the size of your driver is 40mm, the industry standard at these levels, and comes with a hard carry bag. It also comes with a charging cable and with the possibility of use them via 3.5 mm Jack connection, something that the most music lovers will prefer.

