How to disable the reminder to get up on our Apple Watch

The wake up reminder on our Apple Watch alerts us to stand up for a few minutes if we’ve been sitting for an hour straight. A tremendously useful and interesting reminder from the point of view of health that, however, we may want to disable in some circumstances.

The flexibility of a notice that can sometimes be unnecessary

There are several situations in which we may want to disable these reminders. A person who is convalescing, for example, you don’t need this reminder. Nor are professional drivers, among other professions, who spend the working day sitting down. Whatever the reason that may lead us to disable this reminder, Apple offers us the necessary option. The steps to follow are those:

We open the Settings app on our Apple Watch. We enter the section Activity. We deactivate Reminders to get up.

If we prefer, we can also carry out this adjustment from the paired iPhone with our watch. In this case we will do it like this:

We open the app Watch on our iPhone. We enter the section Activity. We deactivate remember to get up.

The ease of activating and deactivating this reminder is interesting, since it offers us the power to customize it according to our needs. of course in that the idea is not to activate or deactivate it dailyespecially since later we must remember to activate it again, but this setting gives us an interesting flexibility.

As we have started by saying, this reminder is really useful from a health point of view. A reminder that, on certain occasions, can precisely remind us that we are not being active enough, depending on the situation. Fortunately, activate and deactivate it is a matter of 10 seconds.

Image | Solen Feyissa