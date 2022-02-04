How to Send Articles to Your Kindle to Read Later

It’s that easy to send news and articles to your Kindle tablet to read later.

It is very common to use our mobile to consume all kinds of content, from videos to visiting web pages and reading articles on the Internet. However, it may be a bit uncomfortable depending on which terminal you have and especially if you have an Amazon Kindle.

This small and very useful tablet is designed by and for consume books and articles, because it has a design that facilitates the consumption of this type of content, long duration and a really comfortable screen. So it is enough to send it from your mobile and read it whenever you want.

How to set up your account to send articles to your Kindle

The first thing you should do before send articles to your Kindle is to configure your account to allow these types of external files. Don’t worry, the process is quite simple and only takes a couple of minutes to complete. In addition, we will tell you step by step the whole process.

get into your amazon account and go to the section “Amazon Kindle Preferences > Personal Documents Settings” .

and go to the section . Within this section, you will find a series of devices along with an email address next to each Kindle. Here you must customize email address clicking on “Edit” so that the associated email is unique enough to avoid unwanted requests from other users by mistake.

clicking on so that the associated email is unique enough to avoid unwanted requests from other users by mistake. Now it’s time to register email address(es) to the approved mailing list. To do this, go to “Add a new approved email address” . This section is located below the box where the devices from the previous step appear. Do not forget log all emails of which you could send articles to your Kindle .

to the approved mailing list. To do this, go to . This section is located below the box where the devices from the previous step appear. Do not forget of which you could . Lastly, you will need to configure the “Personal Documents File” and how they are managed in your account. You see, when you send a document to your Kindle tablet, it will be available both on that device and on all the others that that email account is associated with, which can be annoying for some people.

If you want to avoid it, just go to the option “Personal Documents File” and disable it. This way, the item you share will only be available on the receiving device. If this does not bother you, you can leave it activated as it is by default.

How to Send Articles to Your Kindle

Once the account is configured, it is important that you know that there are two ways to send articles to your Amazon Kindle: quick and easy mode. Next, we tell you what they are and how you can get the most out of them.

Push-to-Kindle

The first option is Push-to-Kindle. It is a app for Android and iOS devices, as well as an extension for the Google Chrome browser. In any case, it has a very simple and comfortable operation. Just install it and you can share any type of document compatible with your Kindle tablet.

The highlight of this tool is that you won’t have to worry about the file format Y verify that it is compatible, because the application itself takes care of it, leaving only the content of interest and deleting ads and annoying images.

Setting it up is very simple. The first thing is to download it and enter “Settings > Send to: (put the Kindle email you previously registered) > done”. This way you can be ready to send the content.

From now on, simply from the mobile using the option “Share” choose “Send to Kindle” and that’s it. Your content will automatically be pushed to your preferred Kindle device.

In the case of extension for your web browser, at the time of passing the article you do it through a link by email to your address Push-to-Kindle. All you have to do is replace the “@kindle.com” for “@pushtokindle.com” and that’s it.

The only drawback of this application is that it supports a maximum of 20 articles per month in the free version. If you exceed that limit, you will have to pay the $5 monthly subscription. Here it will depend on the use and your needs. Even so, if the free version is very complete and the best possible alternative.

Send to Kindle

It is a amazon official extension compatible with 1. It is very easy to configure and works just like the previous alternative and without additional costs.

This tool only works from a PC and if you want to do it from your mobile, you must save the article in PDF before sending it, because it does not allow send articles directly from the mobile. In any case, from your mobile you can search for the content you want to send and then go to “Share > Print > Save as PDF”.

Once this is done, send the article or articles you want as PDF attachments to your Kindle address previously registered and very important, put in the subject “Turn into”, so Amazon will convert the PDF files to Kindle format (.azw) and you can enjoy it on your tablet.

As you will see, there are two options that work well for send articles to your Kindle and read them later. It is important that you know that choosing one or the other will depend on your tastes and needs. Let us know which one is your favorite, for our part, we only hope that they will be of great use to you.

