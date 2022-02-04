Hugo Pérez attacks arbitration against Canada: “Concacaf disappoints me”

The dream of the El Salvador team is over. Only a true miracle can make them aspire to fourth place in the Concacaf standings. Those led by Hugo Pérez fell 0-2 at the Cuscatlán Stadium against their similar team from Canada. And although Panama’s defeat at the Azteca Stadium against Mexico gives them hope, everything looks like an ‘impossible mission’.

With goals from Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David, those of the ‘Maple Leaf’ prevailed in Central American territoryhowever, there was a controversial play in the Milan Borjan area, which ended up changing the course of the game.

At 64 minutes, Tajon Buchanan brought down Bryan Tamacas inside the box. The American referee Armando Villarreal decided not to check the play in the VARa situation that bothered everyone present in Cuscatlán.

Proud of your selection

Hugo Pérez did not hide his frustration over the controversial move that meant the virtual elimination of El Salvador from the Qatar 2022 World CupHowever, he assured that he feels very proud of his players and assured that they have grown in the area.

“If we are going to lose, let it be with dignity, without anyone supporting anyone. I have no excuse that Canada is the best team in ConcacafBut you don’t have to support anyone. Concacaf disappoints me, this is over” said the strategist at the press conference at the end of the duel.

Pérez recognized the high level with which John Herdman’s team play and pointed out that “it doesn’t surprise me that Canada had played like that, tactically they are the best team in CONCACAF. It could be that I’m wrong, but from my point of view we’ve taken important steps, but to get to the level of those teams, we have to work harder.”