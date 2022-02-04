I pay your demand: Lupillo Rivera answers his brother Juan

The Lawsuits in the Rivera family they are getting bigger and bigger, to such an extent that now a reconciliation is almost impossiblewell did you know Lupillo Rivera in in magazine for Windowing program.

The singer confessed that both he and his brothers are much better offso he thinks it’s better that things between them stay the way they are.

“I believe that each one will be better on their own, it is like any other family, there are some relatives who are in Mexico and others who are in the United States and never see each other; but the day they see each other they want to see each other and that is the healthiest thing”He said.

‘The bull of the corrido’ also answered to the statements of his brother Johnwho assured that he would be willing to start a legal process against you after he assured that his daughter, Divina, received money from her cousins, Jenni’s children: “I will gladly pay the lawsuit without having to hire a lawyer, I have no problem and if that is what he has to do, I will gladly pay the lawsuit”he added.

He also acknowledged that despite the problems that exist between the Riveras, they will never stop being a family; he even acknowledged that he has approached his nephews because he considers that he has a moral duty to them.

Finally, he confessed that he has not made his will because although he fully trusts his wife and children, he wants them to learn to get ahead on their own.