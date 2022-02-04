In which city would you inspire your living room? New York, Stockholm, Paris, Ibiza or Los Angeles?

Have you bought a house, or do you want to renovate the one you have? If you are looking for inspiration to transform the living room, today we bring you five rooms inspired by some of the most attractive cities in the worldusing the 3D panels of Orac Decor.

Panels that are easy to install, that adapt to any room thanks to the different styles and finishes, and that can be painted in any colour.

A living room inspired by New York





Are you fascinated by New York? If the city of skyscrapers is one of your favorite cities, there is no doubt: your living room has to be a diaphanous space in which everything coexists together: living room, dining room and kitchen. In this apartment in the Salamanca district of Madrid, they adapted this New York style by dividing the living room from the dining room with a volatile wall covered with 3D panels by Orac Decor to achieve a more elegant and warm style.

On the other hand, they divided the kitchen environment from the dining room with a small bar and Orac 3D coatings on the green kitchen walls to differentiate the different environments within the same space.

Is Stockholm your city?





If the Scandinavian countries are your weakness, neutral colors should be protagonists in your living room. The key to achieving an optimal state is to combine the different ranges of gray tones with the color white. These colors give a feeling of spaciousness, one of the keys to the Nordic style.

On the other hand, you can not miss a touch of wood on the wall. In this room they installed 3D panels from Orac Decor as if they were wooden slats painted white on the wall to give warmth to the living room.

The Angels





If you want to feel in LA, the city of movie stars, you have to bet on design, wide spaces, large windows and very high ceilings topped with moldings to install indirect lighting. Indirect light is one of the keys to giving that modern, sophisticated and design touch to the space.

Paris, source of inspiration for your living room





If your favorite city is Paris, then you will know that the classic and the moldings are predominant. To achieve a living room that breathes the French capital, you should opt for neutral colors and simple shapes, so that you can see that there is quality in each of the decorative details, but in a subtle way, that they do not attract attention or are obscenely opulent.

In the case of the living room you see in the photograph, the white color is the protagonist to cover walls and ceilings with 3D panels from Orac Decor. Some panels that serve to dress the space, although in an elegant and not at all burdensome way. You can complement the scene with wooden furniture to give it that old, antique touch that we like so much and that represents the Parisian style so well.

A room that takes us to Ibiza





If you constantly dream of returning to Ibiza, then the sea has to be reflected in your living room in some way. Blue and white have to be protagonists in your living room. In this room decorated by Orac Decor they wanted reflect the Mediterranean spirit on the ceiling with 3D panels painted blue.

You can also use it on the walls to make it look like you are literally sailing between the Pitiusas islands. In addition, the fact of using 3D panels on the ceiling serves as acoustic insulation from the upper floor, which makes it the best space to rest and enjoy the calm of the island.

More information | Orac Decor

In Decosphere | 11 beautiful and functional side tables to give a new look to the living room with a little change

has inspired us

Orac Decor 3D wallcovering. Price: 41.58 euros.

3d wallcovering Orac Decor W121 LUXXUS AUTOIRE Wall panel Decorative element timeless design classic white

Orac Decor wall and door plate. Price: 135.11 euros.

Flattened door plate Orac Decor D507 LUXXUS Wall and door panel Decorative element white

3d wallcovering Orac Decor W108 MODERN ZIGZAG Wall panel Decorative element modern design white 2 m

3d wallcovering Orac Decor W120 LUXXUS AUTOIRE Wall panel Decorative element timeless design classic white

Stucco profile Molding Cornice Orac Decor. Price: 5.31 euros.

Stucco profile Molding Cornice Orac Decor PB513 BASIXX Decorative element for wall and ceiling 2 m