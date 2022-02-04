iOS | Android | this would happen if you sink a swollen mobile battery | Technology | Cell phones | Mobile battery | Smartphones | Operating system | Danger | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Nowadays, it is not very common for smartphone batteries to explode or inflate due to overheating, however, there is still a good group of people who use and maintain their old mobile devices with operating system Android or Apple iOS, those models that came out in 2016 and whose battery was removable; For this reason, we will show you how dangerous it could be to sink a swollen battery, were you thinking of deflating it on your own? It is not recommended to do so and here we will explain why.

When a lithium battery overheats, it automatically releases gases inside, the same ones that cause deformation of the structure and end up giving it a swollen or balloon-shaped appearance, highlighted the specialized technology portal mobile world.

LOOK: Is it dangerous to charge the Android cell phone battery with a different cable?

The aforementioned medium indicated that a swollen lithium battery is impossible to deflate, there is no professional method to return it to its main state, so you would have to buy a new one immediately and now you will know why.

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT DROP A SWELLED MOBILE BATTERY

When you sink an inflated battery, first those gases that are trapped inside will come out and then it will end up catching fire, the mobile equipment will end up on fire, but this only happens when you puncture it with something sharp.

It is also likely that by continuing to use it, charging it overnight, or overheating after opening some heavy games, the battery will reach its peak of inflation and end up exploding in your hand.

HOW TO PREVENT YOUR MOBILE BATTERY FROM INFLATING

Do not leave your cell phone charging all night, this causes it to overheat, at least with older models.

Avoid getting your smartphone wet.

Prevent your cell phone from being exposed to high temperatures, this also overheats the battery.

Use original chargers.

