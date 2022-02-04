Is TikToker Brandon Brootal dead or alive?

TikTok Brandon Brootal.

Brandon Brootal is a TikTok star whose fans are concerned by Instagram and other social media posts saying he has died, as well as a disturbing farewell video that appears to show him talking about death. However, a woman who knows him wrote on Facebook that he is not dead and another said the same thing in a TikTok video, which you can see below.

Additionally, online records and an old Facebook page indicate that he lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Heavy contacted the county medical examiner and no deaths were reported for Brandon McKesson, who is the real name of Brandon Brootal.

A TikTok page called @brandonbrootalforever has sprung up insisting that Brootal is still alive. The page reads: “Brandon is alive and he needs prayers. He is receiving treatment. This was confirmed by his mother. 🙂 The video is here below the explanation.” A woman talks about Brootal in a subtitled video,

This is Brandon’s friend who knows him personally. She was misinformed about his apparent demise. Her mother confirmed it and she is receiving treatment. I am very glad to hear this. 🖤 ​​This is something for his fans to be calm. Don’t send him hate, please. She was simply misinformed. Thanks a lot. 🙂

Here is the video:

In the video, the woman @xxkatkatastrophexx says she was “convinced Brandon was deceased, but I’m not so sure anymore.” She said that she obtained the information from an account they used to communicate. “I’m completely confused,” she said. She said that Brootal’s mother is named Sandra Phillips and confirmed that he was alive.

A woman named Sandra Phillips wrote on Facebook: “A photo of Brandon Brootal, Tik Tocker several years ago. He has not died as the articles report. However, he needs prayers.” Phillips wrote that the last time she spoke to Brootal was several months ago and she said that he lived with his father. Heavy has contacted Phillips for additional details.

Although Heavy could not immediately confirm that Phillips is his mother, she is linked to him in public records. It all adds up to one thing: Don’t assume reports are true that Brootal is dead because there is evidence to the contrary.

This is what you need to know:

In his latest TikTok video, Brootal expressed loneliness; a now-deleted Instagram page made people think he was dead

An Instagram page by the name of Brandon McKesson is behind some of the death rumors. This profile has been deleted. Heavy has contacted four members of McKesson’s family for more information. For now though, the bottom line is that there simply is no verified confirmation that Brootal is dead. There are sites that report that McKesson is dead or committed suicide, but offer no verification of that information beyond the deleted Instagram post. The terms “Did Brandon Brootal die” and “How did Brandon Brootal die?” are trending on Google because fans are worried about him.

Dextero reported that the site reviewed an Instagram post purportedly from Brootal’s family before the page was removed. “In order to fulfill the request of fans of Brandon, his family will continue to post unpublished photos here for you to remember him by,” the January 30, 2022 post read, according to Dextero. “Long live Brandon Brootal, rest in peace Brandon.”

However, the Instagram account is no longer available, so the post could not be independently verified. Additionally, the new TikTok page contains a video captioned: “Watch until the end. brandonmckesson’s Instagram account was never Brandon. Or run by his family. It’s disheartening and disgusting how they continue to smear his name after his passing. Do not support this monster. #brandonbrootal.”

Brootal’s latest TikTok video was posted in November 2021 and has over 1.2 million views. He has 1.4 million followers on TikTok. “Emo content/scenes from the early 2000s🖤” is how he describes himself on the page, brandonbrootal7.

Brootal has not posted to TikTok since November 28, 2021, adding to the concern of fans.

“Some things happened that made me look bad. It was hard to get an emo girlfriend,” she says in that video.

“I feel very lonely like I really want an emo girlfriend to grow old and be happy with. But I will keep my head up. I’m going to find that girl for myself…”

People gave him support in the comment thread. “Hope you’re okay, haven’t posted in a while,” one person wrote. “Hope you stay positive,” wrote another. Another person wrote, “RIP” on February 2, 2022.

A disturbing video has surfaced on YouTube

According to The Sun, troubling videos were posted on an Instagram page that was Brootal’s endorsement page.

The Sun reported that the disturbing video appears to show Brootal saying “I’m about to die.” The video’s caption read: “Another video recovered from Brandon’s camera roll,” according to The Sun. “Please if someone you know is struggling with mental health please reach out and save them.”

The man in the video said the following:

I’m making this video to say, thank you all for supporting me. And I just did something that I probably won’t be here anymore for. I just um, I did something, so I don’t think I’m going to live anymore. So I’m really sorry about that. I mean, I don’t care if my teeth are dirty, I’m about to die. I’m so sorry everyone. I think today I’m not going to be alive anymore, so um. But thanks everyone. I love you all. I just want to tell everyone thank you for supporting me.

He couldn’t sleep: “So now I’ve done something, so I don’t think I’m going to be here anymore. Sorry. Goodbye,” he says in the video.

The video is very disturbing, so RightNow will not feature it in this article. If you want to watch it, you can find it on YouTube here.

People offered tributes in the comment thread on YouTube. Some mention the following:

“He didn’t deserve all the hate he got. He was just doing what he wanted and enjoying it. He didn’t care what anyone else said, he just cared about being himself. RIP Brandon. miss you.”

“RIP Brandon, he seemed like such a genuine and fun person that I hope he’s at peace.”

“Rest in peace Brandon 🖤💚 may the next life treat you with everything you couldn’t have here <3 we will miss you."

However, as noted, there is no verification at this time that Brandon Brootal is dead. RightNow will update this story as more information about Brootal becomes available.

Spanish translation of the original note of Heavy.com.