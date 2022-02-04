“It is a danger for Mexico and a shame for the martial arts”: Gustavo Adolfo Infante on Alfredo Adame | VIDEO

With the firm intention of clearing his name of various accusations, Alfred adame He called a press conference to show his permit to carry a weapon, as well as those that certify the origin and legality of others that he has in his house. With this, he assured that he is psychologically qualified to carry them and is not an arms dealer.

“My records are alive”, he mentioned after clarifying that he does not have sniper rifles, but stand shooter weapons. “And every year, if I go to the shooting clubs to shoot, I renew these petas, which are called transportation permits.”

Alfredo Adame hit and disarmed a thief

On the other hand, he insisted again that he is an expert in Arts martial after recalling an episode where he beat and disarmed an assailant who had held a gun on his son during an assault in front of his house.

“They put the gun on my son, so when this happens, he told me ‘open the back trunk’ and I heard it make a noise, then it didn’t make any more noise; I hit him from behind and hit him. In martial arts there are 7 points where I hit you here (he points), there are 7 points where they disconnect you. Then I hit him, he doesn’t fall, but he grabs and takes out a gun 22 and throws a shot. I take the gun away from him, it stays in front of me and I fired the gun twice, “said the former television heartthrob.

The story ended by saying that after shooting the alleged thief again, they rebuked him on social networks by calling him a murderer: “I guess the buddy died,” the actor revealed.

What did Gustavo Adolfo Infante think?

After mentioning that he had no comment on the narration, the owner of De Primer Mano, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, mentioned that it is a danger that people like the actor are allowed to watch series of “superheroes”, because he disarms everyone, disconnects them with his martial knowledge; however, he mentioned that “they broke his snout at the first change in the street.”

Likewise, he told him that for future problems he must invent new insults and charges, since he always dismisses his enemies as being alcoholics and drug addicts, “because in the mind of adame, everyone does that and the one that is actually a danger to society, a danger to Mexico is called Alfred adame and an embarrassment to martial arts if he ever took a class,” he said.

