It is time to seat Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado in the Mexican National Team

Alberto García Aspe pointed out that Héctor Herrera does not play in Spain with his team and Andrés Guardado breaks the rhythm of the game

The former captain of the Mexican National Team and three-time World Cup player, Alberto García Aspe, indicated that Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado should step aside from the Tri’s starting lineup.because “there are players who are going through a better moment” and “have more dynamics” than the veteran midfielders.

“The worrying thing about Herrera is that he doesn’t play in Europe; no matter how long you are at Atlético de Madrid, if you don’t have minutes, you lose the rhythm of the game. Herrera is not a type of change of pace much because his game is more leisurely and, if he does not have minutes, it will cost him more. Besides, they put him as a containment, which is not his natural position; when he’s up against someone fast, he gets the better of him and they even make him look bad.”

“Andrés (Guardado) must be in the national team, but perhaps in more dressing room tasks, because I don’t know if he will endure playing a World Cup for 90 minutes; both the player and the coaching staff know that,” he said in an interview for ESPN.

On the other hand, he mentioned that “there are players who, if you don’t test them and don’t play in the qualifiers, it will be very difficult” for them to be seen in action during the World Cup.as the case of the defender John Vasquezwho did not participate for a single minute on this FIFA Date despite the fact that there are no trustworthy central defenders for the coach.

“I don’t understand about Johan Vásquez; he is playing in Italy and in the national team he cannot have a single minute. It’s incredible to me because I don’t think we have two immovable center backs either, because that position has changed throughout the tie,” he added.

Regarding the management of Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team, he believed that it should be determined if the course can still be corrected or the process should be cutas has happened in the past, before the situation explodes and there is no going back to get back on track.

“Mexico is already in the World Cup, but it will be necessary to ask if Gerardo Martino is going to be able to recover this and take this team to work in less than a year. It is an obligation of the coach to get the most potential out of the players and today there are many who are not performing at the level that we would all expect”, he concluded.