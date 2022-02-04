Jeff Bezos’ yacht is so big that Rotterdam will take down a bridge so it can go out to sea

The Dutch city of Rotterdam will dismantle the iconic Koningshaven Bridge, also known as De Hef, to allow the passage of a sailing yacht 127 meters built by the Oceanco company. The massive vessel is believed to have been commissioned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to local media Rijnmond, the decision to dismantle the bridge, which in 2000 it was declared a national monument, is not without controversy. The city council had promised not to modify its structure again, but now it will have to break its promise to allow the passage of the boat.

The Netherlands, the world capital of luxury yachts

Some of the most exclusive ships in the world are built in the Netherlands, so the images of these completed or under construction moving from one point to another and passing through bridges and canals is not something strange. The problem arises when it comes to moving the largest sailing yacht in the world.

Known as Y721, its cost would exceed 500 million dollars. The yacht has several decks and three huge masts. The height of these is precisely what has led the company to request that the central structure of the Koningshaven bridge be dismantled.

The president of the Historical Society of Rotterdam, Ton Wesselink, confirmed to Rijnmond that the city council has already authorized the tasks to dismantle the historic bridge. “The jobs are important, but there are limits to what can and should be done with our industrial heritage,” he said.

Local authorities and the company concluded that the only way for the ship to pass is by dismantling the upper part of the bridge. According to his calculations, the central section of the historical monument it would only be withdrawn for one day and since the work will be done by experts, “the risk of damage could be reduced to almost zero.”

Characteristic of its two towers and green tint, the bridge was completed in 1927 and was badly damaged in 1940 during the bombing of Rotterdam. In the early 1990s, the authorities demolished it, but the people opposed it and the project was stopped.

Regarding the yacht that Jeff Bezos would have bought, in October of last year he left the Zwijndrecht shipyard for Alblasserdam to receive the final construction adjustments. There are no new images on the status of the project, but it is believed to be based on the Black Pearl, one of the most ecological sailing yachts in the world.