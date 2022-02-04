Jimmy Garoppolo ‘says goodbye’ to the San Francisco 49ers

Midtime Editorial

Did he say goodbye? Jimmy Garoppolo hinted that the Conference Final where the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams could have been his last game with the team. After his statements, he implied that the Niners are already looking to trade the QB.

What will be the fate of Jimmy G?

During a digital press conferencewhich lasted 17 minutes, the “current” QB of the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolostared into the camera and said: “It’s been a wonderful experience. I love you guys.” This message being aimed at fans of the Red & Gold.

Similarly, the NFL QB made it “very clear” that the San Francisco 49ers would already be looking another team where Jimmy G. can continue his career within the league. quite possibly betting on rookie Trey Lance to take control of the equipment.

“They have been very direct about it. I was talking to John yesterday about find the right destination and that no matter what happens in the future, we will do it the right way. I have a long career ahead of me. I’m excited about that. I am excited about the opportunities that may come,” Garoppolo said.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s the real reason I’m in this game. I’m here to play and win football gamesas long as I have that and good people around me, I think that the rest will take care of itself“.

Not yet known for sure what will be the fate of Jimmy Garoppolohowever, depending on how the situations with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, Jimmy G. could be one of the most established quarterbacks in the NFLavailable on the market.

