José Pedro Domínguez Ortiz, the compassionate doctor, dies

Mourning in the Internal Medicine Service

Like the greats, like unimportant, without slamming doors, Dr José Pedro Domínguez Ortiz, internist, has left us.

Now that the existence of free will is raised, that when we believe we make a decision, it is already made; it is possible that each one of us has a role in the world, and that we only leave when it is fulfilled.

Some are given the role of villains, others heroes… even some good men.

Peter had three loves: his partner, lover, accomplice and wife, Rosa, the engine of his romantic dreams. His son, Victor, meat of his meat, and Medicine.

Peter became an internist in Albacete and brought us the principles of Oncology. With his studies until 4 in the morning, he provided us with his knowledge, and with his dedication and compassion for the patient, he reminded us every morning that the fight was worth it.

Two decades from another perspective

At the moment of his fullness, life wanted to give him a test and, he saw fit, send him a neurodegenerative disease, which put him on the bench. From then on, 20 years awaited him of seeing the world from a terrace, from the eyes of Rosa, who told him about exotic trips. Two decades in which she saw her son grow up and painted on her easel a world of landscapes full of colors, through which she had walked.

Peter always believed in the God of Spinoza, and he knew that He is in those landscapes, in the mountains, in the rivers, on the beaches, in the sunrises, in the eyes of his patients, he knew that it is where he expresses his love.

You take nothing, but you leave a lot

They say that doctors do not choose the career, it is Medicine that chooses us, but José Pedro was soon abandoned. Undoubtedly, Peter has been a messenger that Life has sent us to give us doctors the knowledge that he can take us away from the most beautiful profession in the world and that he can send you to watch life go by through the window, but Despite that we should be thankful.

Peter, in your hands you do not take anything, the important thing is how much you have left.

🖋️ Angel Fernandez Funez. Internist