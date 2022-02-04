Jürgen Damm does not enter Atlanta United’s plans

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.02.2022 13:20:22





After almost two years in the Atlanta UnitedJürgen Damm’s stage is about to end, after the Mexican does not enter the team’s plans for the 2022 Season of the mlsas confirmed by DT Gonzalo Pineda.

“At this time does not enter team plansis training on his own and we thank Jurgen what he has brought to the team. We are looking to go in another direction and I hope that the management and his representative will seek the best for him, ”he said.

Since last week it transpired that Damm would leave the set of Atlanta and it seemed that his destiny would be to return the MX Leaguebut the registration deadline was already the first of February and there is no possibility of being registered out of time as he has a contract with the American league.

Jurgen arrived at The Five Stripes in June 2020, after the contract with tigers that summer, but in a year and a half he played 24 games in the regular phase, one in the play-offs, and made four assists.

The Aztec midfielder battled with injuries in American soccer and therefore Pineda decided not to count on him anymore, who arranged a salary of 1.5 million of dollars with Atlanta.