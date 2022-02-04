Kaderimin Oyunu: who is Cemal, Akın Akınözü’s new character after Hercai | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

Akın Akınözü He has become one of the most popular Turkish actors of the moment thanks to his work in “Hercai”. Since he rose to fame with this 2019 production, in which he brought Miran Aslanbey to life, his name has not stopped ringing loudly in the media. Not only is he one of the most sought-after performers, he is also one of the most desired leading men.

At 31 years old, Akın Akınözü enjoys enormous international fame as an actor and model. In addition, thanks to his great physical attractiveness, he became one of the quintessential Turkish gallants. Today he has millions of fans in various parts of the world who follow each of his projects.

After his participation in “Hercai”, Akın Akınözü remains active participating in new productions and the most recent in which he has embarked is “The game of my destiny” (“Kaderimin Oyunu”, in its original language), a series where he plays to Cemal. How is this character? Here all the details.

Akın Akınözü is a Turkish actor known for playing Miran Aslanbey in the Turkish soap opera Hercai. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

WHO IS CEMAL, THE NEW CHARACTER OF AKIN AKINÖZÜ IN “KADERIMIN OYUNU”?

Akın Akınözü is the protagonist of “The game of my destiny”, originally titled as “Kaderimin Oyunu”, a Turkish drama television series. It premiered in Turkey on December 3, 2021 through the StarTv signal.

In “The Game of My Destiny”, Akın Akınözü is a family man who, after a series of difficulties, abandons his wife “Asiye” (Öykü Karayel) and his children Nergis and Umut, the latter newborn, in Amasya.

Akın Akınözü spoke with the Turkish outlet NTV about his character Cemal in the series “The Game of My Destiny”. “I don’t agree with Cemal, but I’m trying to understand him,” said the actor about his new role.

In “The Game of My Destiny”, Akın Akınözü is a family man named Cemal (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

“I don’t agree with Cemal, but I try to understand him. The question of what I would do if I were in the same situation is the reason why I accepted this project. Although I don’t have a child, I can’t even bear to leave my dog, whom I adopted at the age of 2 months and took care of for 4 years. But Cemal, like Akın, is not the only child raised by the whole family, Cemal is an orphaned child, ”said the famous actor about the character he is playing.

“I hope I can teach Cemal what my family and my current relationship have taught me, what is the true value and what to fight for,” he added.

Akın Akınözü stated that the character of Cemal is the one that has cost him the most work so far since it challenged him emotionally. Especially try to understand it.

In addition to Akın Akınözü, the Turkish series “The Game of My Destiny” features performances by son Öykü Karayel, Sarp Apak and Meriç Aral (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

“Among the projects that I have read, he has been the character that most emotionally challenged me to understand and explain. Thanks to the strength I got from my producer, director, and teammates, I was able to take a step on this dangerous but very valuable journey for myself,” she explained.

Despite the fact that it has only been on the air for a few weeks, there are reports that the production company Global Agency would be interested in “El Juego de Mi Destino” to distribute it in other countries. The first chapters of the drama have been well received by the Turkish public and it is a success in the audience, which Akın Akınözü attributed to the great work done by the whole team.

“With its director, music and cast, our series has managed to process the family codes of society into a unique concept. The main architect of this success is Emre Kabakuşak. I feel very fortunate to work with a director in whom I have learned, trusted and challenged storytelling in the industry shoulder to shoulder,” he stated.

Akın Akınözü is the protagonist of “The Game of My Destiny”, a Turkish drama television series. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)



For Akın Akınözü, the most difficult scene he had to do was when Cemal confronts his daughter Nergis and then kisses his son Uğur on the head in his sleep and wishes him good night.

“It was a scene that I knew very well as a child, but that I was not prepared to face as a father. Fortunately, thanks to my director, who is the father of a child, I was able to capture the emotions that were triggered in me as a child through the eyes of a father,” he added.

In addition to Akın Akınözü, the Turkish series “The Game of My Destiny” features son Öykü Karayel, Sarp Apak and Meriç Aral in the main roles.

WHOM AKIN AKINÖZÜ?

Akin Akınözü is a Turkish actor and model. He was born on September 22, 1990 in Ankara (Turkey). He is the only son of actress Özlem Akınözü and Tamer Akınözü, and is of the zodiac sign Virgo.

His acting career began in 2014 with secondary appearances in various television series such as “Kösem, la sultana” and “Arkadaşlar İyidir”. “Aslan Ailem”, from 2017, was his first star, in the role of Murat Aslan, although his great opportunity came in 2019, with “Hercai”, a story of love and revenge that involves two families who have a past that makes enemies.

WHAT DID AKIN AKINOZÜ STUDY BEFORE BECOMING AN ACTOR?

turkish actor Akın Akınözüprotagonist of the telenovela “Hercai”, came to study math at TED Institute and in the University of California, Berkeley, for six years. This is how the artist commented in an interview with Infobae.

“From studying mathematics to acting was a big decision and now I realize that if I had not made that decision, it would have been a big mistake. I am very happy that I did it”stated the turkish star of the performance to the aforementioned publication.

The interpreter, in this way, told that I didn’t want to regret it of not having made a risky decision. In the end, his bet led him to fulfill his greatest dreams.

“A lot of times people regret something, especially what they didn’t do. But not because of what they did and, after many years, they realize that there was an opportunity and they didn’t take it “he added.

WHO IS AKIN AKINOZÜ’S GIRLFRIEND?

Sandra Pestemalciyan is the girlfriend of Turkish actor Akin Akinözü, who plays the protagonist of the Turkish soap opera “Hercai”. He was born in Istanbul in 1995 and is currently 26 years old. In 2016, the beautiful young woman graduated from the economics degree at the Istanbul Polytechnic University.

According to international media, Sandra Pestemalciyan and Akin Akinözü They met in the United States approximately eight years ago. After two years of friendship they decided to start a love story together and since then the couple has not separated at any time.