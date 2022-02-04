Kany García changes one of his lyrics in solidarity with the workers

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García sat in front of her microphone and acoustic guitar this Thursday to portray the social and economic situation facing Puerto Rico with a modified version of “DPM (De Pxta Madre)”, a single she released in September of last year.

García shared the song on his social networks at the same time that several public servants, such as teachers, firefighters, and even paramedics, call for protests to demand that the government in turn improve their salaries, working conditions, and retirement systems.

“They lowered my salary, and they are retiring me, there is no autumn or winter, there is a crisis here all year long. What do I tell my children if I decide to stay? And leaving my retirement, we will starve,” she sang.

The singer has received comments of support and gratitude, after interpreting the video as a show of solidarity for those who demand salary justice and a dignified retirement.

An Internet user, who said she had been a teacher for 22 years and a single mother of three children, thanked her for her gesture and shared that she had three jobs “because I was in the red at the end of the fortnight.”

“I love my profession and I believe in the potential of Puerto Rican youth. I am outraged to listen to this treacherous and insensitive government,” she expressed. “I wonder if they would be willing to stay with a miserable retirement and a pension that would last less than the life of the teacher.”