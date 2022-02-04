Kanye West was seen happily celebrating Julia Fox’s birthday

Julie Fox celebrated the arrival of his 32 years and Kanye West was seen happily celebrating the actress’s birthday. The rapper and designer spent a very fun night with his partner and his friends with whom he shared laughter and cake.

Since kanye-west and Julia Fox began dating during the end of the year holidays, the couple has been seen more and more united and in love. While many believed that the “Praise God” interpreter was only looking to make Kim Kardashian jealous, he has shown that the actress really makes him happy.

They capture a very smiling Kanye West celebrating Julia Fox

the rapper he is known to maintain a serious expression and has very rarely been seen to smileHowever, it seems that Julia Fox has arrived to change that. Thanks to the friends of the actress who captured the moments in which the fashion designer was also the happiest we can see a very funny Kanye West.

Last Wednesday, February 2, Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday in the company of her closest friends and her partner. The event began with a dinner and ended with a small party where she saw Juliye, as they call themselves, very affectionate.

Little by little Julia Fox and Kanye West have shown that they really love each other and that despite the short time they have been dating they have a promising relationship in which both are very committed. While the haters judge them, the rapper’s fans appreciate seeing him happy again next to someone who esteems him.

