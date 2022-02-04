Karol G is recorded in front of the mirror showing her tail wearing only a string thong

Carol G Every time she appears, she leaves her fans speechless and the singer surprises more and more with her sensual images that she publishes on her social networks, in which she shows off her great body, leaving very little to the imagination.

Again the Colombian made it clear why they call her “the bichota” by uploading some Instagram stories posing with her back to the mirror.

What most caught the attention of this image was the singer’s attire, as she was shown wearing only a white panties, revealing her tail. Her blue hair highlighted him with the color of her underwear.

Internet users could not help but talk about Karol G’s great body and assured that with this, the singer wanted to show everyone that her rear is completely natural, contrary to that of Yailin La Más Viral, the new girlfriend of her ex-partner, Anuel AA.

“As saying ‘mine is real’”, “The toughest”, “That is a body, not sinks”, “This woman is my great admiration”, “the real bichota”, “Karol is better than ever”are some of the messages that are read in the comments.

Yailin sends a strong message to Karol G

Things between Anuel AA and Yailin are going from strength to strength, as it seems that they are even going to get married after the singer gave him a supposedly engagement ring.

“This padlock is keyless. At the end of the bullets they have to open that padlock”, Anuel expressed in the audiovisual while placing the ring on his finger. In it, she stated: “An engaged woman already! there is a wedding gentlemen”.

Despite these demonstrations through social networks in which they have been seen very happy, Yailin wanted to send a strong message on her Instagram that Internet users say was for “the bichota”.

“When a man wants you in his life HE puts you there, you don’t have to compete with anyone for that space. HE himself is going to make you the owner of everything without you asking him”, wrote the Dominican in a photo where she is seen near the face of her boyfriend, Anuel.

“Life is one, we live it fast…. Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised!!!Yailin added.