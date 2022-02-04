Keys to individualized nutrition for cancer patients

The nutritional treatment of each patient is different due to the treatment they are undergoing and how their body reacts to food.

Lcda. Zuania Clemente Torres, specialist in nutrition and dietetics

During the panel of specialists from the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital carried out by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Ms. Zuania Clemente Torres, Clinical Dietitian, highlighted the importance of nutritional treatment in cancer patients.

Nutrition in cancer patients is important, since due to the type of treatment that is being managed, it can generate symptoms that can affect the nutritional management that is carried out to date.

In the first place, a follow-up of the patient is managed, identifying the type of cancer that he has, the type of treatment that he manages or that he is going to start, and the changes in weight that he could present before and during the treatment.

In the same way, some questions are asked directed towards how he is managing his nutritional diet and “if it has affected his nutritional intake, this is very important when the intervention is carried out with the patient, in order to know how it can be optimized the treatment nutrition” emphasized the Lcda. Zuania Clemente.

This diagnosis is related to biochemical data into parameters of laboratory and the symptomatology that the patient can present during the treatment, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, difficulty swallowing, among others.

Based on all the data collected, it is decided what nutritional therapy will be recommended to the patient, because it is essential that he/she has a good diet before and during the treatment. “Food plays a very important role, since through food energy, nutrients, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals and water are provided, which will help the patient to tolerate the treatment” pointed out the Lcda. Zuania Clemente.

In the same way, it is important to take into account the tolerance that the patient has or presents towards the types of food, because some food can be recommended and the patient you can’t tolerate it or you just don’t like it. At that moment, the symptom it presents is identified, the food that does not tolerate and an education is made along with the patient, an orientation, so that later you can make the necessary adjustments to your diet.

Yes the patient If you feel nauseated, it is recommended that you eat dry foods such as: crackers and cereal dry, since this type of food can help together with medical treatment, “we work together with the multidisciplinary team, because doctors can make adjustments to their medications to reduce symptoms” commented Lcda. Zuania Clemente.

This process is carried out day by day, it is a constant observation of the patient, about how he feels, what he is eating and how he is tolerating food. It is always sought to identify and recommend the appropriate nutritional therapy to the patient, therefore, a daily accompaniment is carried out to the patient, so that he can notify his nutritionist what he is eating, how many times a day and how his tolerance towards food has been

In the case that the patient is not eating enough, the use of oral supplements is recommended, as an additional aid in the treatment nutritional. In case that the patient If a loss in appetite is present, oral stimulants are prescribed.

The treatment With cancer patients, it is a daily process in which the diet is always being modified, either due to tastes or tolerance issues, until achieving the patient have a good food intake and feel comfortable.